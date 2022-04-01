Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 31
Photos: A night inside Rochester's Old School Entertainment Co.

Arcade games, pinball machines, and premiere axe throwing at Rochester's Old School Entertainment Co. on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Old School Entertainment Co.
James Curoe, left, and Tiara Brown play a video game while on a date on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 31, 2022 08:53 PM
Old School Entertainment Co.
Sheldon Hamilton, 9, and his friend Evan Anderson, 9, react while playing Big Buck Hunter on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Noah Hegge, 16, and Jordan Adams, 15, play video games on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Two groups of kids play arcade games on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
The Arcade is pictured on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Morgan Zanella, left, and Luke Swanson throw axes Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Noah Hegge, 16, plays a video game on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Video games are pictured on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Virginia Reyna, left, and friend Hailey Harvey play an arcade game on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Jake Wilhelm, right, and Zak Zanella throw axes Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
The Arcade is pictured on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Jordan Adams, 15, left, Ricky Lucas, 16, and Noah Hegge, 16, play video games on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
James Curoe, left, and Tiara Brown play a video game while on a date on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Old School Entertainment Co.
Anari, 10, plays pinball on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Old School Entertainment Co. in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

