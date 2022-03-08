SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Photos: Agweek Farm Show 2022

The Agweek Farm Show was held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 08, 2022 02:06 PM
Share
030822AGWEEK-FARM-SHOW-5926.jpg
Rebekah Hart, left, and Rachel Encinias of ABC Drones show a guest a Hylio Spray and Seeding Drone is seen during the Agweek Farm Show Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030822AGWEEK-FARM-SHOW-5942.jpg
A Hylio Spray and Seeding Drone is seen at ABC drones during the Agweek Farm Show Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030822AGWEEK-FARM-SHOW-5954.jpg
The Agweek Farm Show is held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030822AGWEEK-FARM-SHOW-5985.jpg
Wyatt Passe, 3, of Wabasha, checks out the tractors during the Agweek Farm Show Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030822AGWEEK-FARM-SHOW-5997.jpg
Tonya Miller of Real Tuff Livestock Equipment, right, shows Robby Roeder of Stewartville a livestock maternity pen during the Agweek Farm Show Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030822AGWEEK-FARM-SHOW-6002.jpg
Agweek materials lay on a table during the Agweek Farm Show Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030822AGWEEK-FARM-SHOW-5916.jpg
A Hylio Spray and Seeding Drone is seen at ABC drones during the Agweek Farm Show Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGAGWEEK FARM SHOWROCHESTER
What to read next
030822AGWEEK-FARM-SHOW-5926.jpg
Business
Drones, technology on display at Agweek Farm Show in Rochester
The 40th annual farm show has over 50 vendors.
March 08, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Le Center man sentenced to probation following drunken driving incident
Michael Wayne Emmers, 37, was sentenced on March 4, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court to concurrent two and one year probationary sentences by Jude Lisa Hayne.
March 08, 2022 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester couple out $22,500 in computer scam
The elderly couple sent the money in Bitcoin and gift cards, according to Rochester police.
March 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scam graphic
Local
Winona couple loses $375 in iPhone sale scam
This is the third time this scam has been used in the last month, according to the Rochester Police Department.
March 08, 2022 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts