News Local

Photos: Arbor Day in Rochester on April 28, 2023

The event gathered community members and students to celebrate the importance of trees at Silver Lake Park.

Arbor Day Leaves.JPG
Chris Delisle, a Rochester Art Center educator, helps a student find a place for their leaf on the tree at the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 3:22 PM

ROCHESTER — Instead of kids screaming for ice cream on a warm spring afternoon, youths searched for their favorite tree-themed activities at the 21st annual Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28.

The event, hosted by Rochester Public Utilities, Maier Tree and Lawn, Rochester Parks and Recreation and Sargent’s Gardens, gathered community members and Rochester Public Schools students to celebrate the importance of trees at Silver Lake Park. Students weaved through long lines to create tree medallion necklaces, toss apples and stack tree rings, watch chainsaw carving, and test their tree knowledge.

While the line was shorter at their booth, ArborWise co-owner Mitch Hoy said educating people about trees and root systems is his happy place as a “huge tree nerd.” His company works on tree planting, root system remediation, juvenile soil nutrient management and more tree projects. People could explore different root systems and enter to win a free tree at their booth.

“Most tree roots only exist within the first foot of soil, and a lot of people subscribe to the thought that the root system of the tree is the mirror image and that’s not the case,” Hoy explained. “Tree roots are responsible for taking in all the oxygen, for cellular respiration for the entire organism, they breathe so they need to be near the surface. And helping people to understand that also helps people to understand how to not damage them.”

If people are rooting for their new trees this spring, Hoy recommends monitoring watering carefully over the summer. Spring is “pretty good” for planting trees, though, fall is the “optimal time,” Hoy said.

“When (young trees are) planted in fall they’re uniquely positioned to go through that wet spring time after the thaw that typically we’re not able to plant in yet that most trees put on the majority of their root growth because the soil is so loose it’s easy for them to get their roots out. If planting now you’ve already missed that,” Hoy said.

RPU line crews will also be partnering with Rochester Parks and Recreation on a tree planting for The Right Tree in the Right Place program next week, which helps plant the proper type of boulevard trees in different neighborhoods in Rochester.

ArborWise Tree.JPG
Mitch Hoy, co-owner of ArborWise, explains different root systems to a community member at the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Rochester Arbor Day Posters.JPG
Brooke Carlson, Rochester City Council president, congratulates the Arbor Day poster contest winners on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Arbor Day Posters.JPG
The Arbor Day poster contest winners on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Arbor Day Proclamation.JPG
Brooke Carlson, Rochester City Council president, reads the Arbor Day proclamation at the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Arbor Day Tree Climbing.JPG
Kids climb over logs at the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Arbor Day Tree Race.JPG
Kids race to stack the highest tree rings at the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Abror Day Game.JPG
Kids throw hula hoops in a tree ring toss game at the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Arbor Day Chainsaw Steve.JPG
Steve Elliott, of Stickman Steve Chainsaw Carving, carves with a chainsaw at the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Sophie Liu Arbor Day Poster.JPG
Sophie Liu, a Washington Elementary School fifth-grader, holds her winning poster from the Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester. This year’s poster contest theme was “Trees Clean the Air We Breathe.”
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
