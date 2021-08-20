SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: Beam signing for RPS' new middle school

A beam signing event was held at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester.

01-082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4203.jpg
Siblings, From left, Mia Richardson, 10, Olivia, 13, and Everett, 8, whose dad, Donn Richardson is the site superintendent with Knutson Construction, take part in a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
August 20, 2021 01:09 PM
Share

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4119.jpg
State Sen. Carla Nelson speaks during a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-1001961.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4252.jpg
State Sen. Dave Senjem, left, and Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel visit during a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4129.jpg
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, left, and State Sen. Carla Nelson take part in a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4080.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-1001913.jpg
Markers for a beam signing event sit next to the beam at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

02-082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4170.jpg
Will Ruffin II, executive director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with Rochester Public Schools, takes part in a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4146.jpg
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton takes part in a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4215.jpg
State Sen. Dave Senjem takes part in a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4091.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

