News | Local
News reporting
Photos: Black Friday shopping at Fleet Farm in Rochester

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 25, 2022 09:59 AM
Shoppers searched for Black Friday deals at Fleet Farm in Rochester on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Black Friday at Fleet Farm
Dawn Deyo, of New Richland, Minnesota, and her son Dustin Barry, of Rochester, look through the Fleet Farm ad while shopping on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Rochester. "He's bringing me to the good deals," said Deyo. The mother and son he's been shopping for Black Friday deals with his mom since he was 7. "I used to go with my mom," added Deyo of their family tradition.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Black Friday at Fleet Farm
Keegan Schmidt, right, shops browses the toy aisle while shopping for Toys for Tots with his children Grayson, left, 4, and Avery, 1, on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Black Friday at Fleet Farm
Customers wait in line at the checkout at Fleet Farm on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Black Friday at Fleet Farm
Katie Morgan, of Zumbrota, and her daughter, Olivia, laugh while browsing the LEGO aisle at Fleet Farm on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Rochester. The mother and daughter were out Black Friday shopping for the first time. "My goal is to make it more of a tradition," Katie said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Black Friday at Fleet Farm
Lisa Roney, of Decorah, Iowa, and her grandson Brenton Cole, 7, browse the puzzles on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Black Friday at Fleet Farm
Marcia Wagoner and her daughter Tara Jirak, both of New Hampton, Iowa, look at Christmas decorations at Fleet Farm on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Black Friday at Fleet Farm
Fleet Farm employees help customers at the checkout on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
