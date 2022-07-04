SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Monday, July 4

News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Blooming Prairie's Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade

View photos of the Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
July 04, 2022 05:08 PM
IMG_4296.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4289.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4293.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4294.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4295.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4284.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4285.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4286.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4288.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4276.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4278.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4279.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4280.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4281.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4282.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4283.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4304.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4305.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4307.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4308.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4297.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4298.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4303.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4324.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4327.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4328.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4329.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4310.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4311.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4312.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4314.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4315.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4321.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
IMG_4323.jpg
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Local
Photos: Pro-Choice rally held at the Olmsted County Government Center on Monday, July 4, 2022
Rally attendants held signs and chanted in protest of the recent Supreme Court ruling which over-turned Roe v. Wade in Rochester on July 4.
July 04, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Yammy Bear 2nd St.jpg
Local
Yammy Bear heads to Uvalde on heels of a newly diagnosed illness
Charles Jackson is bringing the Rochester-based bear to provide relief in Texas before undergoing medical treatment himself.
July 03, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20220701_131544(0).jpg
Business
Indoor sports complex kicks toward goal of doubling in size
Minnesota Rush, the indoor sports complex at 380 Woodlake Drive SE, filed a development plan with the city of Rochester for an 18,000-square-square-foot addition to the 15-year-old complex. The proposed plan would double the size of the building.
July 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Frisbee Golf
Local
Families experience fun of disc golf in Stewartville
The first disc golf tournament at Stewartville Summerfest recruited participants from rookies to professionals.
July 02, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe