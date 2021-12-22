SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: Bringing holiday cheer to Mayo Clinic

Dressed as Santa Claus, Jeff Sloan, a statistician working in quality of life at Mayo Clinic's Cancer Center, brings holiday cheer to Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, before an appointment to treat his own cancer.

By Contributed / Vesna Sloan
December 22, 2021 03:27 PM
Jeff Sloan as Santa Claus
