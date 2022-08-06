SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Photos: Buffalo Bill Days kick off in Lanesboro

Buffalo Bill Days kicked off in Lanesboro with food trucks, camping, and live music on Friday, August 5, 2022.

By Tucker Allen Covey
August 05, 2022 09:12 PM
Buffalo Bill Days
Laurie Callies and Roger Weber dance at their campsite in Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
People queue for food from one of the food trucks open during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Laurie Allies and Roger Weber play bags while they camp out for Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
The hand painted hood of a Pontiac Formula at the car show during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Rojelio McKay holds his son Avion McKay, 1, on his shoulders at Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Rojelio McKay, Darcy Sexton and their son Avion McKay, 1, eat food from a food truck before they fish in the lake in Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Rojelio McKay, Darcy Sexton and their son Avion McKay, 1, eat food from a food truck before they fish in the lake in Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Darcy Sexton plays with her son Avion McKay while Rojelio McKay casts his line into the lake at Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Rojelio McKay and Darcy Sexton switch rods while fishing in the lake at Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Liam Gunderson, 5, fixes his fishing lure in Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Liam Gunderson, 5, fishes for minnows in the lake at Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Liam Gunderson, 5, baits his net with a french fry in an attempt to catch minnows in the lake at Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
