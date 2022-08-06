Photos: Buffalo Bill Days kick off in Lanesboro
Buffalo Bill Days kicked off in Lanesboro with food trucks, camping, and live music on Friday, August 5, 2022.
The court concluded that petitioners did not file their grievance quickly enough to meet requirements.
If approved, the referendum would fund various projects, including the construction of a new building that would serve as a space for community education and preschool.
Gilmore, a Rochester entrepreneur who goes by one name, recently opened Hānai Pet Cremation at 3232 E. River Road NE in the former Hog Thai restaurant building.
A 16-year-old male from Rochester was arrested early Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 for allegedly driving drunk, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.