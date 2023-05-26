Photos: Carnival at Apache Mall

The Carnival at Apache Mall runs May 25-29 at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Harbor, 5, right, and Walker, 9, left, both of Stewartville, spin on a ride during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Mandy Hoffman, of Rochester, watches her daughter Millicent, 6, as she tosses a ball into a field of goblets at the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Everson, 3, reels in a fish during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Maidah, 5, left, Mahir, 2, center, and Marwah, 4, all of Rochester, ride a carnival ride during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester. Maidah and Marwah smile at the camera as Mahir focuses on the ride.
Alisa Bengen, left, eats a bag of doughnuts as Dustin Pampel, right, eats a hot dog during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Mandy Hoffman, of Rochester, watches her daughter Millicent, 6, decide on a prize after winning a game at the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Everson, 3, casts a line into a spinning pool of fish at the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Alvin Balitaan and his son Arjo, 3, ride in a small airplane during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Mandy Hoffman, of Rochester, watches her daughter Millicent, 6, celebrate after tossing the last ball into a field of goblets and winning a prize at the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.