Photos: Carnival at Apache Mall

Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 6:02 PM

The Carnival at Apache Mall runs May 25-29 at Apache Mall in Rochester.

Carnival at Apache Mall
Harbor, 5, right, and Walker, 9, left, both of Stewartville, spin on a ride during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carnival at Apache Mall
Mandy Hoffman, of Rochester, watches her daughter Millicent, 6, as she tosses a ball into a field of goblets at the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carnival at Apache Mall
Everson, 3, reels in a fish during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carnival at Apache Mall
Maidah, 5, left, Mahir, 2, center, and Marwah, 4, all of Rochester, ride a carnival ride during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester. Maidah and Marwah smile at the camera as Mahir focuses on the ride.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carnival at Apache Mall
Alisa Bengen, left, eats a bag of doughnuts as Dustin Pampel, right, eats a hot dog during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carnival at Apache Mall
Mandy Hoffman, of Rochester, watches her daughter Millicent, 6, decide on a prize after winning a game at the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carnival at Apache Mall
Everson, 3, casts a line into a spinning pool of fish at the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carnival at Apache Mall
Alvin Balitaan and his son Arjo, 3, ride in a small airplane during the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Carnival at Apache Mall
Mandy Hoffman, of Rochester, watches her daughter Millicent, 6, celebrate after tossing the last ball into a field of goblets and winning a prize at the Carnival at Apache Mall on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
