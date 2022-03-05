SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Photos: Convoy headed to Washington D.C. travels through Southeast Minnesota

Supporters wave flags and hold signs Friday, March 4, 2022, from the Olmsted County Highway 19 overpass near Marion, Minnesota, as a convoy of vehicles on their way to Washington D.C. travels east on Interstate 90.

Convoy to Washington D.C.
Supporters wave flags Friday, March 4, 2022, from the Olmsted County Highway 19 overpass near Marion, Minnesota, as a convoy of vehicles on their way to Washington D.C. travels east on Interstate 90.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
March 04, 2022 06:22 PM
Share
Convoy to Washington D.C.
A convoy of vehicles travels east on Interstate 90 on Friday, March 4, 2022, near Marion, Minnesota, on their way to Washington D.C.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Convoy to Washington D.C.
Supporters wave flags Friday, March 4, 2022, from the Olmsted County Highway 19 overpass near Marion, Minnesota, as they wait for a convoy of vehicles on their way to Washington D.C. on Interstate 90.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Convoy to Washington D.C.
A convoy of vehicles travels east on Interstate 90 on Friday, March 4, 2022, near Marion, Minnesota on their way to Washington D.C.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Convoy to Washington D.C.
A convoy of vehicles travels east on Interstate 90 on Friday, March 4, 2022, near Marion, Minnesota on their way to Washington D.C.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Convoy to Washington D.C.
Supporters wave flags Friday, March 4, 2022, from the Olmsted County Highway 19 overpass near Marion, Minnesota, as a convoy of vehicles on their way to Washington D.C. travels east on Interstate 90.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Convoy to Washington D.C.
A convoy of vehicles travels east on Interstate 90 on Friday, March 4, 2022, near Marion, Minnesota on their way to Washington D.C.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Convoy to Washington D.C.
Supporters wave flags and hold signs Friday, March 4, 2022, from the Olmsted County Highway 19 overpass near Marion, Minnesota, as a convoy of vehicles on their way to Washington D.C. travels east on Interstate 90.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLING
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Special election to fill out Hagedorn's term has its first GOP candidates
The race could get crowded in the coming days.
March 04, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2020 Carla Nelson
Local
Sen. Carla Nelson announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer
Nelson said she is now cancer-free because of early detection.
March 04, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Skate City Nights logo
Local
Rochester Police Department announces Skate City Nights
The event is scheduled for April 1 and 2.
March 04, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Police lights
Local
Wabasha County to resume using sirens to alert volunteer responders to fires, emergencies
A test to reduce the use of sirens in favor of pagers, radios and cellphones was short lived for four communities in the county that decided they wanted to return to sounding sirens.
March 04, 2022 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts