Photos: Coordinated search related to disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury is held in Winona

More than 700 volunteers took part in coordinated searches across Southeast Minnesota related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury, who has been missing since March 31, 2023, according to officials.
Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management director, briefs volunteers outside the Goodview Fire Station ahead of a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Volunteers sign up at the Goodview Fire Station ahead of a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge speaks during a media briefing on the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Goodview, Minnesota.
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams speaks during a media briefing on the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Goodview, Minnesota.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge speaks during a media briefing on the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Goodview, Minnesota.
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams leaves a media briefing on the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Goodview, Minnesota.
