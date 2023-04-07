50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

Photos: Coordinated search related to disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury is held in Winona

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Today at 1:37 PM

More than 700 volunteers took part in coordinated searches across Southeast Minnesota related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury, who has been missing since March 31, 2023, according to officials.

Madeline Kingsbury Search
Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management director, briefs volunteers outside the Goodview Fire Station ahead of a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Volunteers sign up at the Goodview Fire Station ahead of a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Volunteers arrive outside the Goodview Fire Station ahead of a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Volunteers arrive outside the Goodview Fire Station ahead of a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Brenda Howe, of Warrens, Wisconsin, takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, near Saint Mary's University in Winona.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Matthew Kramer, with Goodview Fire and Rescue, helps lead a group of volunteers taking part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Brandon Bjornson, of Winona, takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials. Bjornson said he "just felt like I needed to do something."
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Rob Prestwood, of Sparta, Wis., takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Shane Ives, with Goodview Fire and Rescue, and Brenda Howe, of Warrens, Wis., look into a culvert during a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Brenda Howe, of Warrens, Wis., takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Matthew Kramer, with Goodview Fire and Rescue, helps lead a group of volunteers taking part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Rob Prestwood, of Sparta, Wis., takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Volunteers take part in a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Dan Olson, of Winona, takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Rob Prestwood, of Sparta, Wis., takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Volunteers take part in a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Macy Houska, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Update
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge speaks during a media briefing on the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Goodview, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Update
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams speaks during a media briefing on the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Goodview, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Update
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge speaks during a media briefing on the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Goodview, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeline Kingsbury Update
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams leaves a media briefing on the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Goodview, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
