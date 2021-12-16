SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
News
|
Local
Photos: Damage after December thunderstorm
View photos of damage after a thunderstorm rolled through Southeast Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Debris remains in Racine, Minn., Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By
Joe Ahlquist
,
Traci Westcott
December 16, 2021 08:29 AM
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Have any storm damage photos to share? Send to
alink@postbulletin.com
Debris remains in Racine, Minn., Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rocky Papenfus, a tenant, surveys the damage from Wednesday’s storm after a tree fell in front of his apartment Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, on the 600-block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in Rochester. “I went to open my door and I was blocked in,” Papenfus said. “They [Rochester Fire Department] spent about a half hour sawing me out.”
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rocky Papenfus, a tenant, maneuvers into his doorway after surveying the damage from a tree falling during Wednesday’s storm, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, on the 600-block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rocky Papenfus, a tenant, walks by his home after surveying the damage from a tree falling during Wednesday’s storm, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, on the 600-block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
City of Eyota employees upright a stop sign after it was blown down in Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Harold Anderson sweeps up debris in the roadway after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, outside his home in Eyota.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
City of Eyota employees upright a stop sign after it was blown down in Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A downed tree is seen in Freedom Park after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jamie Meyer, who lives near Racine, Minn., and his sons, from left, James, 9, and twins, Dylan and Lucas, both 7, help clear a fallen tree in a yard in Racine Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. Meyer said they were driving around clearing fallen trees where they could.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dean Ramaker, of Racine, Minn., helps neighbors clean up debris in Racine Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. "That's what small towns do, they just come together," Ramaker said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dean Ramaker, left, of Racine, Minn., and Bill Wannarka, a city maintenance worker, clear up debris in Racine Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. "That's what small towns do, they just come together," Ramaker said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dean Ramaker, right, of Racine, Minn., and Bill Wannarka, a city maintenance worker, clear up debris in Racine Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. "That's what small towns do, they just come together," Ramaker said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dean Ramaker, of Racine, Minn., helps neighbors clean up debris in Racine Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. "That's what small towns do, they just come together," Ramaker said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Debris is cleared in Racine, Minn., Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dean Ramaker, of Racine, Minn., helps neighbors clean up debris in Racine Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. "That's what small towns do, they just come together," Ramaker said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Damage is seen along 530th Street after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, between Elgin and Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Damage is seen along 530th Street after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, between Elgin and Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Damage is seen along 530th Street after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, between Elgin and Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Damage is seen along 530th Street after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, between Elgin and Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Damage is seen along 530th Street after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, between Elgin and Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Damage is seen along 530th Street after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, between Elgin and Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Damage is seen to the siding of Plainview Wellness Center after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A dugout at Eckstein Athletic Field is leveled after Wednesday’s storm Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Diane Hammel puts Christmas decorations back up outside her home in Stewartville Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after they were knocked down during a severe storm Wednesday night. Hammel her home had been without power since 7:30 the night before. The storm caused widespread power outages throughout southeast Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A sign on the Stewartville Public Library says they are closed due to a power outage in Stewartville Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. The storm caused widespread power outages throughout southeast Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Robin Splittstoesser, who owns the Cabin Coffee Company location in Stewartville with her husband Kevin, unpacks a box from a delivery at their shop Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. The shop had lost power during Wednesday night's storm, which caused widespread power outages throughout southeast Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Kevin Splittstoesser, who owns the Cabin Coffee Company location in Stewartville with his wife Robin, gets a generator ready to keep their refridgerators running Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night. The storm caused widespread power outages throughout southeast Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A barn collapsed outside of Eyota; near the south side of Chester Woods.
Contributed / Kevin Kullot
Damaged fence in Rochester.
Contributed / Christina Dobrovolny
Contributed / Ernie Freudenburg
Contributed / Ernie Freudenburg
Storm damage to a home a mile south of Racine.
Contributed / Janice Carr
Storm damage to a home a mile south of Racine.
Contributed / Janice Carr
Storm damage to a home a mile south of Racine.
Contributed / Janice Carr
Storm damage to a home a mile south of Racine.
Contributed / Janice Carr
Storm damage to a home a mile south of Racine.
Contributed / Janice Carr
Storm damage to a home a mile south of Racine.
Contributed / Janice Carr
Countrywood Drive SE in Rochester.
Contributed / Tom Kane
Countrywood Drive SE in Rochester.
Contributed / Tom Kane
Two oak trees blown down.
Contributed / Al Huseby
Related Topics:
PHOTO GALLERIES
PUBLIC SAFETY
STEWARTVILLE-RACINE
ROCHESTER
VISUAL STORYTELLING
