Photos: Dodge County Fair on July 14, 2023.

The Dodge County Fair is held July 12-16, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Layden Larsen, 11, yawns as he waits to show his cow during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Braxton Dube, 9, hoses down his 4-month-old cow Rapa during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Ryder, 3, right, and his mom Megan Gochnauer, left, lead Mylanta the cow back to the barn during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson. “He had a little fun with markers earlier today,” Gochnauer said, explaining the colorful stripes on Ryder’s arms and face.
The “Screamer” sits upside down against the sky during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Angela Wolf, 9, feeds her sister’s cow Kargo during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Braxton Dube, 9, hoses down his 4-month-old cow Rapa during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Addison Kodada, 13, left, Skylar Foot, 13, middle, and Amya Radke, 15, sit upside down on the “Screamer” during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Delia Alberts, 14, left, and Raya Olson, 13, middle, pet a goat as Kara Freitag, 14, right, watches during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
As smoke billows out of a stopped car, pieces of debris lay on the track from the previous races during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Liam Larsen, 9, sternly looks at the camera before showing his cow during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Kenton Ramgren, owner of Tater Tot Temptations, calls out an order during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Racers attempt to look through a small opening between the hood and the car during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Competitors show their cows during the Open Class Beef Show on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair in Kasson.
A competitor rams into the “Barbie Boat” during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Customers surround the Hayfield Lions Brats stand during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
A racer knocks into another during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
The Ferris wheel stands in front of the setting sun during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Smoke and liquid begin to come out of a stopped car during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Carter Mills, 12, left, and Connor Milene, 12, right, are suspended in upside down while riding the “Screamer” during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Smoke begins to come out of a car during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Carter Sivahop, 10, combs his cow Hope before the Open Class Beef Show on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair in Kasson. Sivahop has been showing cattle since he was five.
A competitor’s rim carves into the thick mud track, throwing the soil into the air during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Ryder Gochnauer, 3, leads Mylanta the cow back to the barn during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Competitors race in the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds Grandstand in Kasson.
A racer rams into another racer’s camper trailer during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
