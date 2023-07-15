Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Photos: Dodge County Fair on July 14, 2023.

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
July 14, 2023 at 11:54 PM

The Dodge County Fair is held July 12-16, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.

071423-Dodge County Fair
Layden Larsen, 11, yawns as he waits to show his cow during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Braxton Dube, 9, hoses down his 4-month-old cow Rapa during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Ryder, 3, right, and his mom Megan Gochnauer, left, lead Mylanta the cow back to the barn during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson. “He had a little fun with markers earlier today,” Gochnauer said, explaining the colorful stripes on Ryder’s arms and face.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
The “Screamer” sits upside down against the sky during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Angela Wolf, 9, feeds her sister’s cow Kargo during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Braxton Dube, 9, hoses down his 4-month-old cow Rapa during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Addison Kodada, 13, left, Skylar Foot, 13, middle, and Amya Radke, 15, sit upside down on the “Screamer” during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Delia Alberts, 14, left, and Raya Olson, 13, middle, pet a goat as Kara Freitag, 14, right, watches during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
As smoke billows out of a stopped car, pieces of debris lay on the track from the previous races during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Liam Larsen, 9, sternly looks at the camera before showing his cow during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Kenton Ramgren, owner of Tater Tot Temptations, calls out an order during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Racers attempt to look through a small opening between the hood and the car during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Competitors show their cows during the Open Class Beef Show on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
A competitor rams into the “Barbie Boat” during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Customers surround the Hayfield Lions Brats stand during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
A racer knocks into another during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
The Ferris wheel stands in front of the setting sun during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Smoke and liquid begin to come out of a stopped car during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Carter Mills, 12, left, and Connor Milene, 12, right, are suspended in upside down while riding the “Screamer” during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Smoke begins to come out of a car during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Carter Sivahop, 10, combs his cow Hope before the Open Class Beef Show on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair in Kasson. Sivahop has been showing cattle since he was five.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
A competitor’s rim carves into the thick mud track, throwing the soil into the air during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Ryder Gochnauer, 3, leads Mylanta the cow back to the barn during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
Competitors race in the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race during the Dodge County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071423-Dodge County Fair
A racer rams into another racer’s camper trailer during the Dodge Mayhem Trailer Race on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Dodge County Fair Grandstand in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
2bed2cdc0e7d343a95af0f79c68a6e52.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Charlie Parr feels at home Down by the Riverside in Rochester
9h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
359442889_6842821742418173_7133081275970829052_n.jpg
Local
Minnesota BCA releases more information on missing Rochester man
10h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
360146385_652538336909071_7522417874707812662_n.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Transit adds 2 electric buses to fleet
16h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


071223-Gavin Tilford Portrait
Sports
Pine Island motocross standout set to battle the best at Spring Creek for the first time
12h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
20230712_144026.jpg
Business
Omnya Mohamed hopes her Malika Malika boutique will help local woman feel like queens
17h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
808b2c52525a9ef5d3a9520123939a5a.jpg
Local
Rochester parking revenue rebounds as new rate study starts
18h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester A's Peyton Milene
Members Only
Prep
Rochester A's standout Peyton Milene winning his mental battles on, off field
19h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff