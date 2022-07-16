SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Friday, July 15

News | Local
|
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Eyota Days in Eyota features a color run and a 5k on Friday, July 15, 2022

Festival attendees at Eyota Days took part in a color run and a 5k on Friday, July 15.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 15, 2022 08:08 PM
Eyota Days
Runners in the 5k set off during Eyota Days in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Eyota Days
Grace Halfond, 4 (left), and her sister Lucia Halfond, 2, play with bubbles at Eyota Days in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Eyota Days
Lucia Halfond, 2, plays with bubbles at Eyota Days in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Eyota Days
Attendees and runners mill about after the color run before the 5k starts at Eyota Days in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Eyota Days
A goat in the petting zoo chews on a zip tie during Eyota Days in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Eyota Days
People watch as Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies Kevin Schmidt (left) and Aviana Torkelson (right) demonstrate how K-9 units operate with their dog Axel at Eyota Days in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Eyota Days
Olmstead County Sheriff's deputy Kevin Schmidt and his dog Axel at a K-9 unit demonstration during Eyota Days in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Eyota Days
Owen Crowson, 9, runs into the color powder throw by a young girl at the end of the color run, part of Eyota Days in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Eyota Days
The 2022 Eyota days slogan on a t-shirt worn by many people at the festival in Eyota on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
