News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Fall colors in Southeast Minnesota

Fall Colors are in bloom in Rochester and surrounding areas.

Traci Westcott
By Traci WestcottJoe Ahlquist
October 10, 2022 08:00 AM
Fall Colors
A vibrant tree in Patton Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall's colors are beginning to show Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Mayo Clinic's Plummer Building can be seen through the changing leaves Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Lake City City Hall is seen on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Leaves begin to change as a biker rides the path along Silver Lake on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall's colors are beginning to show Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall's colors are beginning to show Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Lake City City Hall is seen on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall's colors are beginning to show Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
A biker rides through Patton Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Leaves begin to change on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall's colors are beginning to show Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall colors are seen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, near Zumbro Falls.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall's colors are beginning to show Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall colors are seen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Zumbro Falls.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Lake Pepin on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall colors are seen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Zumbro Falls.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Lake Pepin on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
County Road 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Lake Pepin on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall colors are seen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Zumbro Falls.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Fall colors are seen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Zumbro Falls.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
A barn is surrounded by fall colors along Highway 63 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, near Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Lake Pepin on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
The boat dock at Lake Pepin on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Lake City City Hall is seen on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Brothers play outside in the leaves on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Patton Park on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Brothers play outside in the leaves on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
Brothers play outside in the leaves on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fall Colors
County Road 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
