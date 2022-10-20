SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Photos: Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Oct. 20, 2022

Children and their families participated in various activities at Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.

Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Zayne Urban, 4, of Rochester, paints a pumpkin during Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
October 20, 2022 04:34 PM
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Katrina Fleischman and her daughter Phoebe Zielke, 7, of Rochester, ring the Hadley Valley Schoolhouse Bell during Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Natalie Hyde, 5, and her little brother Jonathan, 3, check out the inside of the Hadley Valley Schoolhouse during Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Henry Lewis, 9, of Rochester, checks out the kitchen inside the Dee Log Cabin during Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
The RavensFire Band performs during Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Harper Rolbiecki, 8, and her sister Haven, 6, of Rochester, paint pumpkins during Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Freshly painted pumpkins during Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
