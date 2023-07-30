Photos: Festival of Colors on July 29, 2023

The Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors was held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
A boy plays with color during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
As the buckets run dry, children fill their water blasters with colored water from cracks in the street during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Clouds of blue and green Gulal fill the air as a crowd plays with color during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A crowd plays with color by filling and spraying water blasters with colored water during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Children fill water blasters with colored water from a bucket during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A girl looks at her blue hand during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A group of festivalgoers pose for a photograph after playing with color during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Children reach for a plate of red and green Gulal during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A man wipes red Gulal onto a photographer during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Children fill water blasters with colored water from a bucket during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A crowd plays with color by filling and spraying water blasters with colored water during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
From left: president Ajay Singh, director at large Santhi Subramaniam, vice president Alka Mehra, and director of education Sarika Pandey, all on the board of the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota (ICAM), pose for a photograph during the ICAM Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A man wipes red Gulal onto a photographer during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Children fill water blasters with colored water from a bucket during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Ajay Singh, president of the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota (ICAM), walks around with a plate of Gulal during the ICAM Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A cloud of yellow Gulal fills the air as festivalgoers dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A man wipes colored water from his face during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Festivalgoers dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A man wipes colored water from his face during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Spectators watch and film a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Sarika Pandey, director of education, leads a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A group of teenagers begin the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors with an opening dance on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A group of teenagers begin the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors with an opening dance on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Two girls dance in circles during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Abhinga helps lead a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A group of teenagers begin the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors with an opening dance on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A crowd of dancers forms after a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Sarika Pandey, director of education, leads a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A group of festivalgoers pose for a photograph during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.