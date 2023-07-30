Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Festival of Colors on July 29, 2023

Today at 9:17 PM

The Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors was held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A boy plays with color during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
As the buckets run dry, children fill their water blasters with colored water from cracks in the street during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Clouds of blue and green Gulal fill the air as a crowd plays with color during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A crowd plays with color by filling and spraying water blasters with colored water during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Children fill water blasters with colored water from a bucket during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A girl looks at her blue hand during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A group of festivalgoers pose for a photograph after playing with color during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Children reach for a plate of red and green Gulal during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A man wipes red Gulal onto a photographer during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Children fill water blasters with colored water from a bucket during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A crowd plays with color by filling and spraying water blasters with colored water during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
From left: president Ajay Singh, director at large Santhi Subramaniam, vice president Alka Mehra, and director of education Sarika Pandey, all on the board of the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota (ICAM), pose for a photograph during the ICAM Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A man wipes red Gulal onto a photographer during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Children fill water blasters with colored water from a bucket during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Ajay Singh, president of the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota (ICAM), walks around with a plate of Gulal during the ICAM Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A cloud of yellow Gulal fills the air as festivalgoers dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A man wipes colored water from his face during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Festivalgoers dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A man wipes colored water from his face during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Spectators watch and film a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Sarika Pandey, director of education, leads a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A group of teenagers begin the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors with an opening dance on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A group of teenagers begin the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors with an opening dance on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Two girls dance in circles during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Abhinga helps lead a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A group of teenagers begin the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors with an opening dance on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A crowd of dancers forms after a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
Sarika Pandey, director of education, leads a flash mob dance during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072923-ICAM Festival of Colors
A group of festivalgoers pose for a photograph during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
