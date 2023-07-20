6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Fillmore County Fair on July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

The Fillmore County Fair is held July 17-23, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston.

A cowboy competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A rodeo team attempts to load their two calves into the trailer during the Ranch Rodeo Trailer Loading competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
Owen Madison, 7, takes a large bite of a pizza during the Fillmore County Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston.
A group of cowboys and cowgirls wait their turn to compete in the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor runs after a lassoed calf to “brand” it with a plastic paddle during the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A group of Cattle are washed on Wednesday night, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
After being lassoed, a calf waits to be “branded” during the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor attempts to keep a calf from running over to the other side of the ring during the Ranch Rodeo Trailer Loading competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston. If a calf returns to the other side of the ring with the herd, the team does not receive a finishing time.
A cowboy competitor runs after a lassoed calf to “brand” it with a plastic paddle during the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowgirl competitor smacks a calf with a plastic paddle and “brands” the calf during the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A calf flails in the air after being lassoed and “branded” during the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
Evan Skalet flattens pizza dough while working in a food truck on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowgirl competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowgirl competitor clutches her lower back after being tossed off their horse during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor spins their lasso while sifting through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor throws their lasso toward their assigned calf during the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor sifts through the herd, looking for the correct calf, during the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
Faith Schriever struggles with Jessie during the Fillmore County Fair 4-H General Livestock and Dairy Judging Contest on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor practices spinning their lasso before the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor runs toward the front of the trailer to touch the rope that will stop the timer during the Ranch Rodeo Trailer Loading competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
Cooper Holtegaard looks at the cow he is showing during the Fillmore County Fair 4-H General Livestock and Dairy Judging Contest on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A rodeo team attempts to load their two calves into the trailer during the Ranch Rodeo Trailer Loading competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A calf waits to be loaded into the trailer as the team struggles with the second calf during the Ranch Rodeo Trailer Loading competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A team of cowboys and cowgirls attempt to lead a calf into a trailer during the Ranch Rodeo Trailer Loading competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A team of cowboys and cowgirls attempt to keep a calf from running away during the Ranch Rodeo Trailer Loading competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowboy competitor spins their lasso while chasing after their assigned calf during the Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
Four 4-H members show their cattle during the 4-H General Livestock and Dairy Judging Contest on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowgirl competitor attempts to lead the correct calf to the other side of the ring during the Ranch Rodeo Trailer Loading competition on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
A cowgirl rides around the ring, holding the American flag during the national anthem before the Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston.
Stacy Leiding, second in from left, instructs a group of her 4-H students on how to label their judging cards before the 4-H General Livestock and Dairy Judging Contest on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
Cooper Holtegaard looks over the cow he is showing to watch the judge during the Fillmore County Fair 4-H General Livestock and Dairy Judging Contest on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fair in Preston.
Owen VanBuskirk, 14, brushes Diesel during the Fillmore County Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston.
A 4-H member waits to show her cow during the Fillmore County Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston.
Competitors enter the show ring with their goats during the Fillmore County Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston.
Brynn Tweten, 13, shaves one-year-old Phame during the Fillmore County Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston.
Owen VanBuskirk, 14, brushes Diesel during the Fillmore County Fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
