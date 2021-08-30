SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: First day of school in Rochester

Students at Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Catholic Schools had their first day of school Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04900.jpg
Mayo High School freshman are welcomed by school staff on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
August 29, 2021 11:58 PM
01 083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04763.jpg
Mayo High School freshman are welcomed by school staff and the drum line on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-05056.jpg
Students arrive at Riverside Central Elementary School for the first day of school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

01 083021-ROCHESTER-CATHOLIC-SCHOOLS-PRESIDENT-05190.jpg
Annemarie Vega, center, the new president of Rochester Catholic Schools, broadcasts a Facebook Live video from a classroom at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School with Matt Langsdale, left, principal of the school and lead administrator with RCS, as Heidi Cafarella, right, director of marketing with RCS, films on their first day of school Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Vega visited all five of the RCS campuses Monday. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-01438.jpg
Students arrive at Riverside Central Elementary School for the first day of school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

02 083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04837.jpg
A Mayo High School freshman walks past the drum line as students are welcomed on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

03 083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-01418.jpg
Mayo High School freshman make their way into the school for their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-05004.jpg
Students arrive at Riverside Central Elementary School for the first day of school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-05126.jpg
Students arrive at Riverside Central Elementary School for the first day of school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

02 083021-ROCHESTER-CATHOLIC-SCHOOLS-PRESIDENT-01476.jpg
Annemarie Vega, right, the new president of Rochester Catholic Schools, broadcasts a Facebook Live video from a classroom at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School with Matt Langsdale, left, principal of the school and lead administrator with RCS, on their first day of school Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Vega visited all five of the RCS campuses Monday. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04990.jpg
A sign welcomes students as they arrive at Riverside Central Elementary School for the first day of school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04865.jpg
Mayo High School freshman are welcomed by school staff and the drum line on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-ROCHESTER-CATHOLIC-SCHOOLS-PRESIDENT-05180.jpg
Annemarie Vega, right, the new president of Rochester Catholic Schools, visits a classroom at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School with Matt Langsdale, principal of the school and lead administrator with RCS, on their first day of school Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Vega visited all five of the RCS campuses Monday. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-ROCHESTER-CATHOLIC-SCHOOLS-PRESIDENT-05196.jpg
Annemarie Vega, right, the new president of Rochester Catholic Schools, broadcasts a Facebook Live video from a classroom at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School with Matt Langsdale, left, principal of the school and lead administrator with RCS, on their first day of school Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Vega visited all five of the RCS campuses Monday. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04967.jpg
Mayo High School freshman are welcomed by school staff on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04740.jpg
The Mayo High School drum line helps welcome freshman on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-05074.jpg
Students arrive at Riverside Central Elementary School for the first day of school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04827.jpg
Mayo High School freshman are welcomed by school staff and the drum line on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

03 083021-ROCHESTER-CATHOLIC-SCHOOLS-PRESIDENT-05214.jpg
Annemarie Vega, right, the new president of Rochester Catholic Schools, broadcasts a Facebook Live video from a classroom at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School with Matt Langsdale, center, principal of the school and lead administrator with RCS, as Heidi Cafarella, left, director of marketing with RCS, films on their first day of school Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Vega visited all five of the RCS campuses Monday. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

