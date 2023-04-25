Photos: Flooding in Wabasha on April 24, 2023

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. forecasts the Mississippi River to crest midday Tuesday at about 17.2 feet, which would be the fourth-highest crest ever recorded there.
A view of Main Street east on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Slippery's Bar and Grill is seen flooded on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Slippery's Bar and Grill is seen flooded on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of the Wabasha-Nelson bridge on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Flood waters surround the Mississippi Parkside Marina on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Flood waters surround the Mississippi Parkside Marina on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Flood waters surround the Mississippi Parkside Marina on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Izaak Walton Park under water on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Izaak Walton Park under water on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Do Not Enter signs marking the exit of the boat ramp on Third Street west and Maiden Avenue is seen surrounded by flooded waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Izaak Walton Park under water on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of the Wabasha-Nelson bridge on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A stop sign marking the corner of Third Street west and Maiden Avenue is seen surrounded by flooded waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Slippery's Bar and Grill is seen flooded on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dan McMahon uses plastic bags to wade through a flooded area to get to his vehicle on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of the Wabasha-Nelson bridge on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view from the corner of Third Street W. and Bridge Avenue looking southeast towards Hiawatha Boulevard on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view from the corner of Third Street W. and Bridge Avenue looking southeast towards Hiawatha Boulevard on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of the athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A road sign marking the corner of Third Street west and Maiden Avenue is seen surrounded by flooded waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded skatepark on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of the athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded skatepark on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The athletic fields surrounded by flood waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded skatepark on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of Main Street east looking west on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of Main Street east looking west on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of St. Felix Catholic Church from across the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view of the Wabasha-Nelson Bridge from across the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A view from the corner of Hiawatha Drive west and Bridge Avenue on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.