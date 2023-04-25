99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Flooding in Wabasha on April 24, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 8:47 PM

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. forecasts the Mississippi River to crest midday Tuesday at about 17.2 feet, which would be the fourth-highest crest ever recorded there.

Wabasha Flooding
A view of Main Street east on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Slippery's Bar and Grill is seen flooded on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Slippery's Bar and Grill is seen flooded on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view of the Wabasha-Nelson bridge on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Flood waters surround the Mississippi Parkside Marina on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Flood waters surround the Mississippi Parkside Marina on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Flood waters surround the Mississippi Parkside Marina on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Izaak Walton Park under water on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Izaak Walton Park under water on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Do Not Enter signs marking the exit of the boat ramp on Third Street west and Maiden Avenue is seen surrounded by flooded waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Izaak Walton Park under water on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Wabasha Flooding
A view of the Wabasha-Nelson bridge on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A stop sign marking the corner of Third Street west and Maiden Avenue is seen surrounded by flooded waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Slippery's Bar and Grill is seen flooded on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Dan McMahon uses plastic bags to wade through a flooded area to get to his vehicle on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view of the Wabasha-Nelson bridge on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view from the corner of Third Street W. and Bridge Avenue looking southeast towards Hiawatha Boulevard on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view from the corner of Third Street W. and Bridge Avenue looking southeast towards Hiawatha Boulevard on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view of the athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A road sign marking the corner of Third Street west and Maiden Avenue is seen surrounded by flooded waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded skatepark on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view of the athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded skatepark on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
The athletic fields surrounded by flood waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded skatepark on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view of Main Street east looking west on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view of Main Street east looking west on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view of St. Felix Catholic Church from across the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view of the Wabasha-Nelson Bridge from across the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
Drew Savage canoes through the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha Flooding
A view from the corner of Hiawatha Drive west and Bridge Avenue on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
