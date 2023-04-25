Photos: Flooding in Wabasha on April 24, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. forecasts the Mississippi River to crest midday Tuesday at about 17.2 feet, which would be the fourth-highest crest ever recorded there.

