News | Local

Photos: Gov. Walz surveys Taopi tornado damage

Gov. Walz held a press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Gov. Walz surveys Taopi tornado damage
Gov. Walz surveys tornado damage on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
April 14, 2022 06:51 PM
Gov. Walz surveys Taopi tornado damage
Gov. Walz speaks with Norma Kiefer, 94, Taopi's oldest resident, who was displaced during Tuesday's tornado, alongside her mother and Taopi Mayor Mary Huntley on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022. "She lived in that house 70 years" Mary Huntley said.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz speaks with Norma Kiefer, 94, Taopi's oldest resident, who was displaced during Tuesday's tornado, alongside her mother and Taopi Mayor Mary Huntley on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022. "She lived in that house 70 years" Mary Huntley said.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz surveys tornado damage on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz surveys tornado damage on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz surveys tornado damage on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz surveys tornado damage on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz surveys tornado damage on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz surveys tornado damage on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz surveys tornado damage on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Debris clean up continues after Tuesday's EF2 tornado on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Debris clean up continues after Tuesday's EF2 tornado on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Debris clean up continues after Tuesday's EF2 tornado on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Debris clean up continues after Tuesday's EF2 tornado on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Two Cavmen Grillin' food truck feeds residents and workers after Tuesday's EF2 tornado on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Debris clean up continues after Tuesday's EF2 tornado on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Donated goods from Hy-Vee sit outside the Mayors home after Tuesday's EF2 tornado on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Brett Andersen of Pine Island awaits residents and workers in his food truck, Two Cavmen Grillin' after Tuesday's EF2 tornado on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The truck was set to open next week, but when Andersen and co-owner Scott Eitel saw the news, they came to offer residents and workers a free meal.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz visits with City Clerk Jim Kiefer and Taopi Mayor Mary Huntley holds a press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Adams Fire Department in Adams, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz holds a press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Adams Fire Department in Adams, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Amy Lammey, Mower County Emergency Manager, shows a map of the damage to Gov. Walz holds during press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Adams Fire Department in Adams, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz looks at photos during a press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Adams Fire Department in Adams, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz holds a press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Adams Fire Department in Adams, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayor Mary Huntley speaks during a press conference with Gov. Walz before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Adams Fire Department in Adams, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gov. Walz holds a press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Adams Fire Department in Adams, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

