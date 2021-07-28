SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Photos: Groups share concerns during Rochester School Board meeting

Different groups shared their concerns during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at

01 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05263.jpg
The Pledge of Allegiance is recited at the start of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
July 27, 2021 07:26 PM
Share

04 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05001.jpg
Yasmin Ali, a Rochester Public Schools student and leader with the Rochester Community Initiative, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2172.jpg
Rev. Carol Shaffer, ISAIAH community leader, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05186.jpg
Beth Carreon Martinez, a parent and Student Services Program coordinator, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05195.jpg
Dan Kuhlman, president of the Rochester Education Association, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05061.jpg
Freddie Suhler, a student at Lourdes High School with the Rochester Community Initiative, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05104.jpg
Yezi Gugsa, with Rochester Community Initiative, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05228.jpg
People line up ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2230.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel prepares for a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

03 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2259.jpg
Rev. Luke Stevens-Royer speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05293.jpg
Audience members applaud during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2425.jpg
State Rep. Liz Boldon speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

02 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05313.jpg
Brian Braaten speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2350.jpg
Brian Braaten speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2239.jpg
Rochester School Board members Melissa Amundsen, left, and Julie Workman during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05331.jpg
Anna Schmidt, left, and Melanie Shaw speak during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

05 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2507.jpg
Karin Charron speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05250.jpg
The meeting room begins to fill up at the start of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05346.jpg
The hallway outside the meeting room is full during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05364.jpg
Signs left outside the a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel worked for the CIA during the 1990s. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONSCHOOL BOARDROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSPHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLING
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link