Photos: Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army unload 300 bags of groceries for RPS families Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2022.