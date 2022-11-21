SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army unload 300 bags of groceries for RPS families

Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2022.

Groceries for Families in Need
Bags of groceries are organized at the Rochester Public Schools Facilities Service Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 21, 2022 12:42 PM
Groceries for Families in Need
John Earley, store manager at the 37th Street Hy-Vee store, unloads bags of groceries at the Rochester Public Schools Facilities Service Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Groceries for Families in Need
Joey Smith, assistant manager of Health, Wellness and Home at the 37th Street Hy-Vee story, unloads bags of groceries at the Rochester Public Schools Facilities Service Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Groceries for Families in Need
Heather Geariety, store manager at the West Circle Drive Hy-Vee store, and Brett VonBank, store manager at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee store, unload bags of groceries at the Rochester Public Schools Facilities Service Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Groceries for Families in Need
Major Candace Voeller, with The Salvation Army, unloads bags of groceries from Hy-Vee at the Rochester Public Schools Facilities Service Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Groceries for Families in Need
Cadet Chris Clarke, with The Salvation Army, unloads bags of groceries from Hy-Vee at the Rochester Public Schools Facilities Service Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Groceries for Families in Need
Chad Hartogh, Hy-Vee district director, staples coupons to bags of groceries from Hy-Vee at the Rochester Public Schools Facilities Service Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
