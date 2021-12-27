SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Joe Ahlquist's Year in Photos 2021
Bull riders are introduced at the start of the Rice Bull Riding Challenge Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Photos: Joe Ahlquist's Year in Photos 2021

See a collection of Joe Ahlquist's Year in Photos 2021.

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 27, 2021 08:07 AM
A supporter of President Donald Trump takes part in a parade on North Broadway Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Rochester. As dozens of vehicles made their way through Rochester, supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the November Presidential Election.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
From left, Collin Campbell, Brady Poncelet, Chase Sithisane and Jordan Thiede, all of Pine Island, play hockey Tuesday evening, Jan. 12, 2021, at the skating rink in Pine Island.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at a residence near the Wasioja Seminary ruins and Dodge County Civil War Memorial as Gov. Tim Walz visits the site on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Wasioja. Gov. Walz was visiting the Wasioja Historical District in an effort "to call for reflection, civility, and peace," according to a press release from the Governor's Office.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
St. Charles Activities Director Scott McCready looks on as St. Charles and Triton face off in their first girls basketball game of the season Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in St. Charles after the start of the season was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being allowed to have a limited number of fans in attendance under current COVID-19 restrictions, McCready said they decided not to allow fans right away. McCready said their hope was to allow fans at some point in the season, but they wanted to get the season started first. "Let's do it slowly," McCready said.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Elliot Berrett, 3, samples the fresh snow while playing outside with his dad and sister Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Rochester after it snowed Thursday night.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dr. Grant Collins, of Collins Orthodontics, works on producing a TikTok video in his office Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Rochester. Dr. Collins, @thebracesguy on TikTok, started using the video-sharing social media network regularly at the start of the pandemic, and has millions of followers. "Sometimes they're educational, sometimes they're funny," he said of his TikTok videos.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Participants take off from the top of the hill during the Great Pine Island Cardboard Sled Race Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Pine Island Golf Course.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Phirum Pheak, left, and Tanna Urness, who both live in Rochester, ice skate on a portion of Chester Woods Lake that they have been maintaining for ice skating Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, 2021, at Chester Woods Park near Eyota. Pheak said that creating the rink and maintaining it is an effort at helping people engage with the outdoors and promote more meaningful exercise. "Just have fun with wellness," Pheak said.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester artist Cassandra Buck works on portraits based on submitted selfies for the Together Community Portrait Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. The Together Community Portrait will be on display as part of this year's Improv-ICE event, which is SocialICE improvised. Improv-ICE is February 6th to the 14th, and will feature ice sculptures at Peace Plaza, a "buy a meal, give a meal" restaurant campaign, and an #ImprovICE photo contest.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
James Singkeo snow blows his driveway Thursday evening, Feb. 4, 2021, in Rochester after snow fell earlier in the day.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dr. Nichole Brophy, right, shows the picture on her identification badge to a patient while getting ready for a dental exam with Licensed Dental Assistant Gena Thorson, left, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Children’s Dental Health Services in Rochester as part of a free Give Kids a Smile event. The two-day event on Feb. 5th and 6th was part of an effort by nearly 1,000 dental professionals volunteering at more than 50 clinics across Minnesota to provide free dental care for children in need, according to the Minnesota Dental Association.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A ring around the setting sun frames Rochester's iconic corn tower Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Siah Eastman, a licensed practical nurse, gives Katherine Goldthwait, of Edina, a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Minnesota Department of Public Health community vaccination pilot clinic at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester. "I'm thrilled, and relieved," said Goldthwait moments after receiving the second dose.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A pair of cowboy boots sit next to a Zumbro Falls Fire and Rescue truck as firefighters from Zumbro Falls and Elgin battle a structure fire in Hammond Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, near the intersection of Main Street and Third Avenue South.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota players listen to their coach at halftime during a girls basketball game against Cotter Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Eyota. Cotter beat Dover-Eyota 57-54.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeanne Wilson reaches down for her daughter Arabella, 3, while playing in the snow with her husband, Zeb Wilson, son, Jamarion, 13, and other daughter, Katalaya, 7, not pictured, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, near the Northrop Community Education Center in Rochester. Recent days of cold weather gave way to warmer temperatures Monday, and fresh snow over the weekend made for good sledding conditions.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Ivan Idso helps his wife Mary (not pictured) prepare dinner at their home in Rochester Wednesday evening, Feb. 24, 2021, using only power that was generated through their solar panels during the day and stored using batteries. The Idsos recently disconnected their home from the power grid as a test to see if they could live off the energy generated by the sun through the solar panels on their roof in case of an emergency like the recent crisis in Texas brought on by extreme weather.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
As the sun gets low, light reflects off melting snow silhouetting brothers, Noah Wire, 2, center, and Weston Wire, 5, right, as they run through Elton Hills Run Park with friend and neighbor, Charlie Nigon, 6, left, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in northwest Rochester. The three were running ahead of their moms, Ashton Finck, mother of Noah and Weston, and Carmen Tiffany, mother of Charlie.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fencing and razor wire surround the Hennepin County Government Center ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on March 8. Chauvin, an ex-Minneapolis police officer, faces trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Robert Schultz was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault in January. Schultz described his time in prison during the COVID-19 pandemic as a “living hell.” Schultz is photographed Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Wells.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Edan Lamping, 10, of Rochester, carries an armload of books while looking for more as his brother Micah, 6, hands their mom, Katie Lamping, another book Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Rochester Public Library in downtown Rochester. On Thursday the library launched "Library Express," which will give community members the chance to use some of the library's services in person for up to 30 minutes each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mo Boonipat, foreground, plays pickleball with Aimm Petnak as Pete Jaruvongvich, left, all of Rochester, watches Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Cook Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Abbott family take part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in memory of Jim Abbott, who died of brain cancer in 2020, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Wabasha.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo Clinic's Methodist Campus Monday, March 22, 2021, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dodge County players and fans celebrate their 4-3 win over Mankato West in the Section 1A boys hockey championship Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Players' chairs are sanitized after Hayfield's 62-43 win over Legacy Christian Academy in a Class A boys basketball state quarterfinal Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Hayfield beat Legacy Christian Academy 62-43.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Tom Sundry, of Rochester, pushes his granddaughter, Adelaide Hogan, 4, on the swing set at Goose Egg Park while Adelaide's brother, Henry, 7, and mom, Heidi Hogan, of Marshalltown, Iowa, use the other swings Friday evening, April 2, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes' Freddie Suhler serves the ball to Century's Kian Rehfeldt and Josh Christensen in a doubles boys tennis match Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Rochester Tennis Center Outdoor Site.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Runners compete in the boys 100-meter dash during a track meet between Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Stewartville and Rochester Area Christian Educators Friday, April 16, 2021, in Elgin.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and the Rochester Area Patriot Guard Riders stand outside Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes during a private visitation for Olmsted County Detention Deputy Mark E. Anderson Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Rochester. Deputy Anderson died on April 15 on duty after an apparent medical event. Deputy Anderson had been with the Sheriff’s Office for more than a decade. Deputy Anderson was 52.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
With Silver Lake still low from the draw down to accommodate utility work on the North Broadway Avenue reconstruction project, the Rochester Rowing Club practices using rowing machines Monday afternoon, April 26, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Ben Nutt (7) is out as he hurdles Pine Island's Cole Uhde (15) at second base during a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Pine Island.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mike Ruzek is the project Chair with Spruce Up Austin. Ruzek is pictured with an eastern redbud that is part of Austin's Tree Trek, which is a project of Spruce Up Austin in partnership with the University of Minnesota, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at East Side Lake Park in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Brothers, from left, Francis Nelson, 8, Leland Nelson, 12, and Charles Nelson, 13, talk their mom, Carol Nelson, into letting them buy a foosball table at one of the garage sales taking part in the Pine Island Citywide Garage Sale Friday, April 30, 2021, in Pine Island.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A Kiki is held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester. Bryan Chase, the event's organizer, said a Kiki is a place for LGBTQ+ people to gather and socialize while helping foster community. Chase said a Kiki will be held at Little Thistle at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A Rochester police officer moves a damaged street sign back to the corner at the scene of a car versus house crash near the intersection of 14 1/2 Street Southeast and 6th Avenue in Rochester Thursday, May 6, 2021. According to Sgt. Jean Valere, with the Rochester Police Department, the crash happened after the driver, who police believe was under the influence, sped away after an altercation nearby. According to Sgt. Valere, the driver of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes' Mardoche Pierson competes in the boys shot put during a track and field meet Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Charles. Athletes from Lourdes, Lake City, Schaeffer Academy, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central and St. Charles competed in the event.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Visitors make their way through the tunnels at the Plummer pump house near the historic Plummer House during an open house Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Southwest Rochester. A real estate listing for the home, which was originally a pump house for Dr. Henry and Daisy Plummer’s nearby house, and features tunnels into the hillside, was posted on Twitter by the popular account @zillowgonewild.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes second baseman Kate Price (7) tags out Byron's Lauren Voll (19) at second base during a softball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Deep Patel is all smiles after hitting a hole-in-one on the third hole at Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course during the boys All-City Golf Meet Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Wrigley Calkins, 4, of Rochester, tries to sneak a peek of the sculpture “Food of Love” by Susan Waughtal as his sister Unity, 8, watches during an unveiling of the sculpture as part of the Art on the Ave event Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Slatterly Park neighborhood in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Gary Smith, of Rochester, adds his visitor sticker to the stop light pole at the corner of First Street Northwest and Third Avenue Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in downtown Rochester. The stickers, which Mayo Clinic uses to indicate that a visitor has gone through COVID-19 screening, have accumulated on the pole throughout the pandemic.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Bailee Stackhouse, 2, has Wilms' tumor, which, according to Mayo Clinic, is a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children. Bailee is pictured with her parents, Brandon and Sara Stackhouse, Thursday, May 20, 2021, at their home near Wykoff. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family while Bailee receives treatment.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A competitors falls into the mat during the boys high jump during the All-City track and field meet Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Downtown West Concord Friday, May 21, 2021. Community members in West Concord have come together to raise nearly half a million dollars for upgrades to Memorial Park, including a new sports court, water slide and pool bath house.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Glenda Andrews, center, the West Concord pool manager, paints the inside of the pool with the help of volunteers, from left, Donavan Dahlen, 18, Devon Henrichs, 19, Mary Devroy, and Lynn Haltvick, all of West Concord, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in West Concord. Community members in West Concord have come together to raise nearly half a million dollars for upgrades to Memorial Park, including a new sports court, water slide and pool bath house.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
East Grand Forks Police Sgt. Tony Hart kisses his wife Katie Hart's forehead while being greeted by area law enforcement as he leaves Mayo Clinic's Generose building in Rochester Wednesday, May 26, 2021, after having a heart transplant earlier this year. At Sgt. Hart's right is Mayo Clinic Registered Nurse Mackenzie Morrissey. Sgt. Hart said he will be going to the Gift of Life Transplant House for a period of time before going home.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
The American flag is draped over a portion of Charles Weick's casket ahead of a memorial service Friday, May 28, 2021, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island. Weick was a World War II veteran who served as a U.S. Army MP during the Japanese War Crimes Tribunal in Tokyo. Weick died on May 21 at the age of 95.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Students get their hard hats and safety glasses ready for a "brick breaking" ceremony Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Harriet Bishop Elementary School in Rochester. At the end of the school year, Harriet Bishop Elementary will be demolished and construction will begin on a new school building in its place.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jessica Heiden, co-owner of Hart Country Meats with Raeanna Tveten, and her husband Tony Heiden prepare ribeye for the concession stand's ribeye sandwich during the Honkers' home opener against Eau Claire Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Officer Garrison Lenz smiles with his son Titus, 1, after being sworn in as a Rochester Police officer during a ceremony at the Rochester Police Department North Station Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Six new Rochester Police officers were sworn in during the ceremony.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville catcher Brock Martinez (5) cools off in the dugout during a Section 1AA baseball semifinal game against Lourdes Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at John Adams Middle School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Mason Leimbek (20) slides safely into second base as Farmington second baseman Noah Drusch (10) attempts to tag him out during the Section 1AAAA championship baseball game Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New Prague.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville's Maia Peterson helps up fellow runner Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball's Ellie Kuechle after the two crossed the finish line in the 400-meter dash during the State Class A girls track and field meet Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Patrick Zeilstra, 7, of Rochester, looks up to Slider, the Honkers' mascot, while dressed as a mini slider during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Mankato MoonDogs Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mayo Field in Rochester. The Honkers lost the game 6-3 against the MoonDogs.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester firefighters battle a house fire Wednesday, June 30, 2021, on the 3500 block of Sixth Street Northwest in Rochester. Sgt. Steve Thompson, with the Rochester Police Department, said no one was injured, but one of the family's dogs died in the fire.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sylwia Oliver Bujak and her daughter Arianna Oliver, 10, play with bubbles during 4th Fest Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Madeleine Nemergut, a volunteer from the Mayo High School swim team, gives swimming lessons to Marquez Neal, a member of the Boys and Girls Club, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Silver Lake pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Kyli Ketchum, 14, who lives in rural Winona County, sits with a Jersey winter calf at the Winona County Fair Thursday, July 8, 2021, in St. Charles.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Community Outreach Specialist Teri Dose, with Olmsted County, and Rochester police officers respond to a person in crisis call Friday, July 9, 2021, in Rochester. Police and Dose, a licensed social worker, were able to deescalate the situation and provide the person with resources. "People just need to know that somebody's listening to them," said Dose after the call. "Everybody just wants to be heard."
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Audience members pray after public comments were concluded during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Samuel Horning, 11, of Oslo, shows that there are no mini donuts in his mouth after finishing first in a mini donut eating contest during the Dodge County Free Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Bull riders are introduced at the start of the Rice Bull Riding Challenge Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
From left, Claytin Wingert, 14, Miles Tweten, 13, Mady Wingert, 13, and Kenny Biel, 14, play a card game in the dairy barn after showing in the dairy show at the Fillmore County Fair Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Preston.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Smoke from Canadian wildfires makes for a hazy afternoon in Rochester as Glen Winslow plays fetch with his dogs, Romeo, left, and Losy, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Foster Arend Park.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rain falls on downtown Rochester as a pedestrian runs across Second Street Southwest at its intersection with First Avenue Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century High School girls soccer players take part in a drill during their first practice of the season Monday morning, Aug. 16, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. As of Monday morning, the Minnesota State High School League hadn't issued any mandates or restrictions pertaining to COVID-19. Century's first varsity home game is planned for Saturday, Aug. 28, against Mahtomedi.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Volunteer Jon Christensen helps Bennett Kramer, 9, of Pine Island, safely shoot a shotgun at a flying clay target during the Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club Youth Shoot Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, near Mantorville. "Our goal here is to introduce kids to the shooting sports, and to emphasize safety," said Henry Schultz, communications and membership director with the club and one of the coordinators of the event.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hal Cropp, Commonweal Theatre producing artist, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar laugh during an event to highlight the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which was created by the Save Our Stages Act, outside the Rochester Civic Theatre Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Volunteer Joyce Massaro works with Kovu, a boxer mix, at Paws and Claws Humane Society Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Students arrive at Riverside Central Elementary School for the first day of school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin Public School Superintendent Joey Page graduated from Austin High School in 1990. Page is pictured at the school on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Governor Tim Walz talks with Jefferson Elementary School kindergarteners while swinging on the swings during a visit to the school as part of an effort to highlight the importance of in-person learning and to encourage people in Minnesota ages 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Community members make their way through Rochester Public Schools' new Overland Elementary School during an open house and ribbon cutting Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue players, including Jed Ryan (16) and Justin Buck (5), cheer on their teammates from the sidelines during a high school football game against Lewiston-Altura Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Goodhue. Goodhue beat Lewiston-Altura 28-14.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
The Mayo High School marching band performs before a high school football game between Mayo and Century Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo beat Century 42-0.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall dancers pose for photos ahead of a high school football game against Mayo Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Mayo beat John Marshall 53-6.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Evan Hansen, of Rochester, walks along Country Club Road Southwest just outside Rochester Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, as part of his "Portage for a Purpose" fundraiser to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. Hansen's original plan was to carry his canoe on a 310-mile hike along the Superior Hiking Trail, but wildfires in Northeast Minnesota forced him to adapt. Instead, Hansen started his journey about half a mile across the South Dakota-Minnesota border near Sioux Falls and will end half a mile into Wisconsin near Winona. Hansen's canoe has accumulated more than 500 names of people who have died by suicide, and he has raised more than $20,000 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. "It's more unique to see someone walking through farmland with a canoe," Hansen said of his changed route. "This portage isn't river to river, it's community to community," he said.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Anti-mask protesters, including TC Pearson (black t-shirt with white writing), are prevented from entering Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administrative Building and asked to leave Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, ahead of a school board meeting. "We came in to have our voices heard, and they were not interested in hearing our voices unless the people bent," said Pearson. "And that's our concern," he said. Masks are required inside school district buildings.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Skaters take part in the Roller Disco event in downtown Rochester Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century's Gabriel Lovric takes a moment after running in the All-City cross country meet Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Teams from Mayo, John Marshall, Century, Lourdes and Schaeffer Academy ran in the boys and girls races during the All-City meet.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Charles Pappas is a senior writer with Exhibitor Magazine. Pappas is photographed Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A crew puts down fresh asphalt on the shoulder of the new U.S. Highway 14 Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, near Claremont.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A person is trespassed from Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administration Building for not wearing a mask properly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a school board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Rochester. Protective masks are required in school district buildings.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Veronica Fetting, 7, of Winona, watches as her brother, Gunner, 5, tries on a Spider-Man mask while shopping for Halloween costumes at the Halloween Express story at Miracle Mile Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A protester waves an American flag outside Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building during a protest against vaccine mandates Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in downtown Rochester. Mayo Clinic is requiring employees who are not exempt for medical or religious reasons to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January of 2022.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sam Kalina, a senior and founder of the Mayo High School Stock Club, leads a club meeting Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Ghira Sohrabi, a refugee from Afghanistan, takes part in an English language class at Hawthorne Education Center Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo players and coaches celebrates their team's 38-33 win over Owatonna in the Section 1AAAAA football championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo fans cheer on their team during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
State Sen. Dave Senjem pours cups of sparkling wine during a ribbon cutting event for the new, four lane portion of U.S. Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, near Claremont.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
From left, Landry Kester, Finnian Ross and Brody Thompson, all second-graders at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, work on a bridge building exercise put on by the Minnesota Department of Transportation while learning about engineering careers Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lori Gittus and John Bontrager, both with the Mayo Civic Center, decorate an 18-foot Christmas tree on the second level of the Mayo Civic Center Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cheyanne Johnson, of the Wykoff area, carries her emotional support dog, Maya, while shopping at Menards on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, on South Broadway Avenue in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Minnesota National Guard Sgt. Jordan Vogelsang, left, and Cpl. Travis Dahmen practice giving a modified bed bath on a mannequin as part of a nursing assistant program at Riverland Community College Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Austin. National Guard soldiers are preparing for a deployment to Minnesota long-term care facilities.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester police and firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance respond to a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was sent over a retaining wall Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1600 block of South Broadway Avenue in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow falls on downtown Rochester Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021.
Joe Ahlquist/Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
The fog begins to clear around Silver Lake Park in Rochester Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Debris remains in Racine, Minn., Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, after a severe storm Wednesday night.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

