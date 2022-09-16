We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 16, 2022

The John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade took place Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.

John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Boys soccer players take part in the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
September 16, 2022 04:58 PM
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Sharai Liu, a member of the homecoming court, with the marching band before the start of the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Ryana Mathis gets the cross country float ready for the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Volleyball players prepare their float for the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Members of the homecoming court pose for a photo before the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Principal Matt Ruzek waves during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
The marching band performs during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Members of the homecoming court hand out candy during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
The marching band performs during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
The John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Principal Matt Ruzek throws candy during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Cheerleaders take part in the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Girls hockey player Daelyn Williams hands out candy during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
The marching band performs during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Boys cross country runners take part in the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Tiare Young dunks a basketball during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Cheerleaders take part in the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Seniors Madilyn Salverson, left, and Grace Marschall cheer during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
The marching band performs during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Manasa Yerriboyina, a member of the homecoming court, during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
The girls swim and dive team hand out candy during the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
