Photos: John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 16, 2022
The John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade took place Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Law enforcement allegedly found close to 100 grams of methamphetamine in her apartment after she refused to leave a grease fire that started while she was making mozzarella sticks.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Pushcart-nominated author Richie Swanson will read his short story "Eden Never Heard" in Winona on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Brian Russel Bird, 48, of LeRoy, is accused of raping a woman last year in a Rochester hotel room with the help of Kendra Ann Gusa, 20, of Rochester. Both are facing significant felony charges related to the incident.