SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Jurassic Quest at the Mayo Civic Center

Jurassic Quest opened Friday, July 8, 2022, and runs through the weekend.

Jurassic Quest
Families make their way through the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
July 08, 2022 05:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Jurassic Quest
Baylor Behnke, 3, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, thinks twice before joining his parents, Andrew and Sami Behnke, and brother, Bennett, 4, for a photo during the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jurassic Quest
Carly, Darren and Hudson Schmitt, 3, of Fredericksburg, Iowa, make their way through the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jurassic Quest
Families watch a performance of the "Raptor Training Experience" during the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jurassic Quest
Titus Hang, 3, of Winona, searches for fossils during the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jurassic Quest
Families make their way through the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jurassic Quest
The Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jurassic Quest
Sebastian Johnson, 2, and his grandpa, Dale Vang, of Goodhue, make their way through the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jurassic Quest
Macey Wanderscheid, of the St. Cloud area, holds her son, Cash, 2, while he makes the same face as one of the fish on display as part of the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jurassic Quest
Mia Richardson, 9, of Rochester, rides a dinosaur during the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Bobs.JPG
Business
Southeast Rochester trailer park being put up for auction
An upcoming auction will sell a longtime Med City property -- Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Road SE. Rochester-based Maas Cos. recently announced that it will manage the auction by sealed bid. Bids must be submitted by 4 p.m. July 21,2022.
July 08, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ribbon Cutting for Rochester Public Transit's New Electric Buses
Local
7 things to know about Rochester's first electric buses
They are set to start serving Rochester commuters on Monday.
July 08, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
An argument and then a punch led to June Rochester shooting, court records say; 2 charged
The men arrested in connection to the alleged drive-by shooting June 3 in Rochester, fired on each other following an argument and a physical assault, according to court documents.
July 08, 2022 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Heard on the Street Podcast logo
Business
Heard on the Street: Hotels changing hands; book store owner passes away
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
July 08, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger