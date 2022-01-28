SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: Last days of the Rochester Area Family YMCA

The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years.

YMCA Walk Through
From left, Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Area Family YMCA, Jeff Bartholomew, a former program director at the Rochester Y, Dennis Dieser, a former Albert Lea Family YMCA executive director who grew up going to the Rochester Y, and Dave Rogers, who worked at the Y before leaving and working at the YMCA in Chillicothe, Missouri, chat in the lobby before touring the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years. “Between us, we have at least a hundred years of Y experience, maybe a hundred fifty,” Rogers said of the group.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
January 28, 2022 04:46 PM
YMCA Walk Through
Dave Rogers, who worked at the Rochester Area Family YMCA before leaving and working at the Y in Chillicothe, Missouri, looks over his old office while touring the building on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years. “Between us we have at least a hundred years of Y experience, maybe a hundred fifty,” Rogers said of the group of former employees and members touring with him.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
From left, Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Area Family YMCA, Jeff Bartholomew, a former program director at the Rochester Y, Dave Rogers, who worked at the Y before leaving and working at the YMCA in Chillicothe, Missouri, and Dennis Dieser, a former Albert Lea Family YMCA executive director who grew up going to the Rochester Y, tour the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years. “Between us, we have at least a hundred years of Y experience, maybe a hundred fifty,” Rogers said of the group.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
Jeff Bartholomew, left, a former program director at the Rochester Area Family YMCA, and Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Y, tour the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Area Family YMCA, takes a photo of the YMCA Friendship Wall while touring the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
From left, Dave Rogers, who worked at the Rochester Area Family YMCA before leaving and working at the Y in Chillicothe, Missouri, Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Y, and Jeff Bartholomew, a former program director at the Rochester Y, tour the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years. “Between us we have at least a hundred years of Y experience, maybe a hundred fifty,” Rogers said of the group.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
From left, Dennis Dieser, a former Albert Lea Family YMCA executive director who grew up going to the Rochester Area Family YMCA, Jeff Bartholomew, a former program director at the Rochester Y, Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Y, and Dave Rogers, who worked at the Y before leaving and working at the YMCA in Chillicothe, Missouri, pose for a photo while touring the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years. “Between us, we have at least a hundred years of Y experience, maybe a hundred fifty,” Rogers said of the group.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
From left, Jeff Bartholomew, a former program director at the Rochester Area Family YMCA, Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Y, and Dennis Dieser, a former Albert Lea Family YMCA executive director who grew up going to the Rochester Y, take down a painting to be preserved while touring the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
Dennis Dieser, a former Albert Lea Family YMCA executive director who grew up going to the Rochester Area Family YMCA, holds up a staff only placard with an old YMCA logo he found as a keepsake while touring the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years. Dieser said he practically lived at the Y when he was kid because his parents worked at night.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
Dennis Dieser, left, a former Albert Lea Family YMCA executive director who grew up going to the Rochester Area Family YMCA, and Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Y, tour the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
YMCA Walk Through
From left, Jeff Bartholomew, a former program director at the Rochester Area Family YMCA, Dennis Dieser, a former Albert Lea Family YMCA executive director who grew up going to the Rochester Y, Dean Stenehjem, a former executive director of the Rochester Y, and Dave Rogers, who worked at the Y before leaving and working at the YMCA in Chillicothe, Missouri, tour the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years. “Between us, we have at least a hundred years of Y experience, maybe a hundred fifty,” Rogers said of the group.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
The Rochester Area Family YMCA
The Rochester Area Family YMCA on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

