Photos: Law enforcement respond to 'swatting' incident at Lourdes High School
Law enforcement officers responded to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, that was later determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a tweet that the agency is aware of multiple "swatting" incidents involving active shooter events at schools across Minnesota.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The candidates sparred over elections, $9 billion surplus and abortion.
Around 150 Winona County residents signed the letter asking Gov. Tim Walz to meet with the community to discuss the July 26 fish kill near Lewiston.
This morning both Lourdes High School and Mayo High School went into lockdown with reports of an active shooter. The Lourdes call was determined to be a hoax "swatting" incident and the report at Mayo was determined to be a law enforcement official responding to the Lourdes call.
Key supplies are increasing in price and decreasing in supply putting pressure on an industry still recovering from COVID-19 closures.