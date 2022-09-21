We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Law enforcement respond to 'swatting' incident at Lourdes High School

Law enforcement officers responded to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, that was later determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a tweet that the agency is aware of multiple "swatting" incidents involving active shooter events at schools across Minnesota.

"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Law enforcement officers respond to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester. The call was determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
September 21, 2022 01:09 PM
"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin speaks to members of the media after it was determined that a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School was determined to be a hoax Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, outside the Rochester school. Chief Franklin was flanked by Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Annemarie Vega, president of Rochester Catholic Schools.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Local
Phillips, Hicks, state House candidates, face off in debate
The candidates sparred over elections, $9 billion surplus and abortion.
September 21, 2022 02:00 PM
By  Matthew Stolle
Local
Winona County residents ask Gov. Walz for investigation on recent fish kills
Around 150 Winona County residents signed the letter asking Gov. Tim Walz to meet with the community to discuss the July 26 fish kill near Lewiston.
September 21, 2022 01:26 PM
By  Dené K. Dryden
Local
Update: Lourdes High School report of an active shooting was 'swatting' incident, police say
This morning both Lourdes High School and Mayo High School went into lockdown with reports of an active shooter. The Lourdes call was determined to be a hoax "swatting" incident and the report at Mayo was determined to be a law enforcement official responding to the Lourdes call.
September 21, 2022 12:02 PM
By  Mark Wasson
Business
Supply chain problems leave Rochester brewers feeling tapped out
Key supplies are increasing in price and decreasing in supply putting pressure on an industry still recovering from COVID-19 closures.
September 21, 2022 10:16 AM
By  John Molseed