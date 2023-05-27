99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Lourdes Graduation 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 10:46 PM

Rochester Lourdes High School held its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Rochester.

052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-29.jpg
Lourdes graduates throw their caps after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-03.jpg
Emily Bowron, left, clears Kevin Adeng Kur's face of debris before the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-16.jpg
Lourdes seniors begin the processional by walking to their seats as the band plays during the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-34.jpg
A flock of parents gather to take photographs of a group of graduates after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-05.jpg
Steven Barber, left, helps Justin Beckman, right, with his tassle ahead of the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-06.jpg
Lourdes' Director of Counseling Sarah Groven, right, helps Parker Dunham, left, adjust his collar ahead of the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-07.jpg
Kira Nelson, right, and Melissa Leon, perform a handshake ahead of the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-08.jpg
Kevin Adeng Kur becomes excited as he begins to lead the soon-to-be graduates toward the gym during the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-09.jpg
Lourdes' Director of Counseling Sarah Groven reminds the soon-to-be graduates how to walk the stage ahead of the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-10.jpg
Lourdes seniors begin to file out of the lunch room and toward the gym ahead of the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-11.jpg
Keegan Jones quickly steps out of line to tie his shoe as the line continues to move behind him ahead of the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-12.jpg
Lourdes seniors begin to walk toward the gym ahead of the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-13.jpg
A Lourdes senior gives a wink while walking toward the gym ahead of the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-15.jpg
Lourdes seniors begin the processional by walking to their seats during the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-02.jpg
Families and soon-to-be graduates congregate outside the athletics entrance before the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-17.jpg
Lourdes seniors begin with an opening prayer during the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-18.jpg
A Lourdes senior looks out toward the crowd during the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-19.jpg
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-20.jpg
Some Lourdes seniors chuckle during a speech at the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-21.jpg
Lourdes Commencement was held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-22.jpg
Lourdes' Center Street Singers perform during the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-23.jpg
Lourdes' Center Street Singers perform during the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-24.jpg
Seniors begin to walk toward the stage to receive their diplomas during the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-25.jpg
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-26.jpg
Every graduate goes down the line and gives either a hug or handshake to each teacher after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-27.jpg
A teacher embraces a student as they make their way down the line after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-28.jpg
A student hands their recently received diploma to someone before the hat toss after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-30.jpg
Lourdes graduates throw their caps after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-31.jpg
As Lourdes graduates throw their caps, confetti canons burst, launching golden confetti into the air after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-32.jpg
Golden confetti blows in the air after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-33.jpg
Vivica Bretton, left, and Aaron Wappes, right, create a TikTok after the Lourdes Commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
