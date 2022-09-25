We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Photos: Luke Bryan Farm Tour comes to Eyota

Gar-lin Dairy Farm was filled with 20,000 people to see Luke Bryan, who was joined by Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and Riley Green.

farm tour
The crowd at Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn., during the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
By Craig Johnson
September 25, 2022 03:04 AM
farm tour
Luke Bryan performs at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
The Peach Pickers — Dallas Davidson (left), Rhett Akins and Ben Hayslip — perform at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Riley Green performs at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Jameson Rodgers sings during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour at Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Luke Bryan on stage at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson

farm tour
Luke Bryan smiles at fans at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Dallas Davidson on stage at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Luke Bryan on stage at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Riley Green performs at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Luke Bryan dances on stage during the Luke Bryan Farm Tour at Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Luke Bryan sings during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour at Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Riley Green plays during the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson
farm tour
Jaelyn Peña attends the Luke Bryan Farm Tour at Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson

luke bryan farm tour
Local
Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop acts as fundraiser for Dover-Eyota students
Rachel Thoma and volunteers opened up the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot to Luke Bryan concertgoers, with money raised going to the Spanish club's trip to Ecuador this summer.
September 25, 2022 01:35 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Graduates, President's and Dean's lists honorees
Summer 2022 graduates, President's and Dean's lists, Spring 2022 Dean's list and Fall 2021 Dean's list.
September 24, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
01-091221-MED-CITY-MARATHON-6345.JPG
Local
Silver Lake Park being considered for historic designation
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for input related to potential status change for park that is the subject of a proposed plan for a series of updates.
September 24, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Local
Rochester water rate study points to reduction of planned increase
Rochester's Public Utility Board is slated to review a new water rate study, which estimates how much revenue is required to cover service costs.
September 24, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen