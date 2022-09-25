Photos: Luke Bryan Farm Tour comes to Eyota
Gar-lin Dairy Farm was filled with 20,000 people to see Luke Bryan, who was joined by Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and Riley Green.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Rachel Thoma and volunteers opened up the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot to Luke Bryan concertgoers, with money raised going to the Spanish club's trip to Ecuador this summer.
Summer 2022 graduates, President's and Dean's lists, Spring 2022 Dean's list and Fall 2021 Dean's list.
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for input related to potential status change for park that is the subject of a proposed plan for a series of updates.
Rochester's Public Utility Board is slated to review a new water rate study, which estimates how much revenue is required to cover service costs.