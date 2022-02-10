SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: Making Valentine's Day cards at PossAbilities

PossAbilities staff members help STARS program participants make Valentine's Day cards on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.

PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
PossAbilities staff members help STARS program participants make Valentine's Day cards on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
February 10, 2022 01:34 PM
Share
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
Josie Nichols, a PossAbilities STARS program direct support professional, helps Brian Haneyon Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
Christine Nilsen, a PossAbilities STARS participant, makes a Valentine's Day card on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
Ali Bishop, center, a PossAbilities STARS participant, makes a Valentine's Day card on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
Josie Nichols, a PossAbilities STARS program direct support professional, helps Brian Haneyon Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
Stacy Shones, marketing director with PossAbilities, helps Tiffany Felstead make a Valentine's Day card on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
PossAbilities staff members help STARS program participants make Valentine's Day cards on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
Aly Steffen, center, PossAblities STARS Too program manager, helps Ali Bishop, left, and Nathan Ellis, right, who are both STARS participants, make Valentine's Day cards on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
PossAbilities Valentine's Cards
Sarah Storandt, right, PossAbilities STARS program manager, helps Christine Nilsen, a STARS participant, make a Valentine's Day card on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Cards made on Thursday will be delivered to residents at Edenbrook of Rochester on Valentine's Day.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
