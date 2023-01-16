Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March was held Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as part of the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “We Have A Dream” Celebration in Rochester.
Mitch Stevenson helps lead the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Destiny Whitehorn, 19, holds an umbrella while taking part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
People take part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Bud Whitehorn cheers as passersby honk in recognition during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Wale Elegbede, president of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester.
Stephanie Whitehorn leads marcers in a chant during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Attendees sing during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester.
Wale Elegbede, front right, president of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, and Mitch Stevenson, front left, lead marchers during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
