News | Local
Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March

By Joe Ahlquist
January 16, 2023 01:47 PM
A Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March was held Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as part of the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “We Have A Dream” Celebration in Rochester.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
Mitch Stevenson helps lead the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
Destiny Whitehorn, 19, holds an umbrella while taking part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
People take part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
Bud Whitehorn cheers as passersby honk in recognition during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
Wale Elegbede, president of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
Stephanie Whitehorn leads marcers in a chant during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
People take part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
Attendees sing during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
People take part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March
Wale Elegbede, front right, president of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, and Mitch Stevenson, front left, lead marchers during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
