Photos: Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration

Thousands turned out for a Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration event Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
Robin Moore, left, and Tracy Lee, right, both with the finance department, play the "Operation" game during the Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration at Peace Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees filled the plaza for food, games and other entertainment as part of the event.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
October 06, 2022 04:59 PM
Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
Meyer, a Cardigan Welsh corgi with Caring Canines, gets some attention during the Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration at Peace Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees filled the plaza for food, games and other entertainment as part of the event.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
A Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration is held at Peace Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees filled the plaza for food, games and other entertainment as part of the event.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
People play a bean bag game as others wait in line for food during the Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration at Peace Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees filled the plaza for food, games and other entertainment as part of the event.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
Sydney Hillan, left, and Leena Pramanik, both graduate students, play a game of jenga during the Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration at Peace Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees filled the plaza for food, games and other entertainment as part of the event.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
The line for food stretches around the block during a Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration at Peace Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees filled the plaza for food, games and other entertainment as part of the event.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
Marcus Frick, left, and Madison Runyan, both clinical research coordinators with physical and medical rehabilitation, play the "Operation" game during the Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration at Peace Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees filled the plaza for food, games and other entertainment as part of the event.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
