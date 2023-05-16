99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Photos: Mayo seniors visit their old schools

Today at 2:59 PM

Mayo High School seniors visited their old schools Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.

Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Mayo High School senior Tore Papenfuss high fives a Willow Creek Middle School student during a walk-through of the school Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Mayo High School seniors arrive at Willow Creek Middle School for a walk-through Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Mayo High School seniors are applauded by Willow Creek Middle School students during a walk-through of the school Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Bamber Valley Elementary School kindergarteners -- the graduating class of 2035 -- high five Mayo High School seniors Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Mayo High School seniors cheer to applause from Willow Creek Middle School students during a walk-through Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Mayo High School senior Brig Poppe smiles during a walk-through of Willow Creek Middle School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Mayo High School seniors are all smiles during a walk-through of Willow Creek Middle School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Mayo High School seniors are greeted with high fives during a walk through at Willow Creek Middle School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
