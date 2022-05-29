SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Med City Marathon on May 29, 2022

Runners took part in the Med City Marathon on May 29, 2022 in Rochester.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
May 29, 2022 05:20 PM
Med City Marathon
Cyclists map their route ahead of the Med City Marathon in front of the Rochester International Event Center on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The cyclists worked to keep track of runners and assist them with navigating the route during the marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
William Sanchez stands at the start line ahead of the Med City Marathon located along Leqve Drive on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
A pace setter prepares to line up at the start line of Med City Marathon located along Leqve Drive on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The pace setters help the runners maintain a reasonable pace along the route through the half marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Matthew Barber from Stoughton, Wisconsin competed as a wheeler in the full marathon distance at the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Barber finished the full marathon with a final time of 2:27:43.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's Lori Russell readies herself for the full marathon at the start line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Russell went on to place first overall in the women's full marathon with a final time of 3:04:13.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
The runners set off from the start line of the Med City Marathon located along Leqve Drive on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Bryce Shirley from Omaha, Nebraska passes over the bridge at Mayo Park during the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Shirley went on to finish second overall in the full marathon distance with a final time of 2:50:25.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Kyle Smith from Duluth crosses the bridge at Mayo Park during the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Smith finished fourth overall in the full marathon with a final time of 2:54:51.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Brock Tesdahl from Crosby, Minnesota makes his way through Mayo Park during the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Tesdahl went on to finish fifth overall in the full marathon with a final time of 2:57:43.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
William Lambert from Rochester and Sam Burt from Tempe, Arizona make their way through Mayo Park during the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Lambert went on to finish eleventh overall and Burt eighth overall in the full marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Patrick Wood from Chesterfield, Missouri makes his way through Mayo Park during the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Wood went on to finish twelfth overall in the full marathon with a final time of 3:13:39.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's Mohamed Elhadi crosses the finish line of the Med City Marathon along Civic Center Drive on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Elhadi finished 32nd overall in the half marathon with a final time of 1:33:10.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's Nicholas Odhiambo and Joseph Barr celebrate after crossing the finish line of the Med City Marathon on Civic Center Drive on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Odhiambo and Barr finished 41st and 40th overall in the half marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's Zach Fellows and Nate Zimmerman celebrate as they cross the finish line of the Med City Marathon in the rain on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Fellows and Zimmerman finished 79th and 78th overall in the half marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Taylor Granquist from Owatonna, Minnesota and Len Oelkers from Hayfield, Minnesota cross the finish line of the Med City Marathon in a downpour on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Granquist and Oelkers finished 112th and 108th overall in the half marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Stephanie Abel from St. Charles, Minnesota crosses the finish line of the Med City Marathon in a downpour on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Abel finished 106th overall in the half marathon with a final time of 1:52:43.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Two boys look for their father to cross the finish line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
A finisher of the half marathon in the Med City Marathon watches other participants run the final stretch to the line on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Michael Walentiny from Lewiston, Minnesota crosses the line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Walentiny finished first overall in in the men's full marathon with a final time of 2:39:46.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Michael Walentiny from Lewiston, Minnesota finished first overall in the men's full marathon at the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's Lori Russell crosses the finish line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Russell finished first in the women's full marathon with a final time of 3:04:13.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
A group of men wearing Argentine Football Association jerseys run the final stretch to the finish line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The men ran the half marathon as a group.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's Martin Rodriguez-Porcel and Chris Brunholzl embrace after finishing the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Rodriguez-Porcel and Brunholzl finished 436th and 437th overall in the half marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Michael Olivier from Lakeville, Minnesota crosses the finish line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Olivier finished 6th overall in the full marathon with a final time of 2:59:08.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Bryce Shirley from Omaha, Nebraska takes his medal after completing the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Shirley took second overall in the full marathon with a final time of 2:50:25.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's Jeremy McJunkin crosses the finish line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. McJunkin finished tenth overall in the full marathon with a final time of 3:10:15.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's Walter Franz after completing the half distance of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Franz is retired military who runs the half marathon every memorial day. Franz finished 517th overall in the half marathon with a final time of 3:29:00.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Rochester's "We're Poppens, We Ain't Stoppin!" on the final stretch of the full relay in the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. They finished second overall in the coed division of the full relay with a final time of 1:47:47.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
A runner cheers on friends as they approach the finish line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
