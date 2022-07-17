SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Med-City Moonshots take on Hometown Heroes in alternative baseball game

Med-City Moonshots took on the Hometown Heroes for the second annual alternative baseball game on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
July 16, 2022 07:20 PM
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack hugs teammate Matt Copler after scoring the first run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Matt Copler is welcomed into the dugout after making the third out during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Dayne Bailey cheers after making an out behind the plate during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack gestures towards the crowd after scoring the first run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
State Sen. Carla Nelson throws the first pitch at the Moonshots alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Matt Copler throws a pitch during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Dayne Bailey makes a stop during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Matt Copler makes a catch during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Sean Healy bats during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Minnesota State Representative Nels Pierson runs towards first base as Moonshots’ Parker Lichtenwalter makes a play during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ catcher Dayne Bailey hugs pitcher Matt Coplet after making an out during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack (24) gets a pep talk before batting during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Tanner Dickerson bats during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Patrick Healy gives a hug to Pedro Guevara during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack slides into home base during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Travis Peterson greets Seth Pack back to the dugout after Pack scored a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Patrick Healy scores a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Patrick Healy gestures towards the crowd after scoring a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Alex Steffle bats during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Jacob Elegbede returns home after scoring a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Parker Lichtenwalter celebrates after scoring a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Alex Steffle scores a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Hometown Heroes’ Wale Elegbede takes a turn at bat during an alternative baseball game against the Moonshots on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ August Williams throws a pitch during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots talk with the upmires before an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ chat before an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
