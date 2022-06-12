SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Photos: Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors held a fishing competition at Chester Woods Park in Eyota on Saturday, June 12.

June 12, 2022 04:59 PM
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Spools of fishing line representing Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors lay in the grass ahead of the prize ceremony of the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic at a gazebo in Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Lincoln Graham, 6 watches his fishing rod during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Chris Graham teaches his Daughter Kennedy Graham, 6 how to use a fishing rod during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Kennedy Graham, 6 watches her bobber during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
A flag flies over the gazebo used for lunch and the prize ceremony of the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Ryan Pike serves lunch during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Pike is one main members of PMYO and planned the event.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Josh Clappier works the lunch line during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Clappier is an active member of PMYO.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Dor See speaks to Josh Clappier about entering his son in the contest late during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Conservation Officer Annette Kyllo gives a boating safety demonstration during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Conservation Officer Annette Kyllo explains the benefits and best practices of self-inflating life jackets to Angie Horsman during th Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Prizes to be given away during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Josh Clappier calls out numbers on prize tickets during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Ava Sagan, 14 with all the trappings of catching the first place bass during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Josh Clappier jokes with Brayden Price, 9 the winner of the grand prize, a new bicycle during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Jonah Singkeo, 12 wins a tent during the Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic put on by Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors at Chester Woods Park in Eyota, Minnesota on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
