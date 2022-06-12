Photos: Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic on Sunday, June 12, 2022
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors held a fishing competition at Chester Woods Park in Eyota on Saturday, June 12.
We are part of The Trust Project.
On May 26, workers with North Central States Planned Parenthood announced that they have formally filed for election to unionize with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for healthcare workers.
Rochester hosted a March for Our Lives protest Saturday, June 11, 2022, as a part of a nationwide movement to end gun violence.
The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.
Third of three planned learning sessions set for Monday