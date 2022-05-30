SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Photos: Memorial Day Ceremony at Soldiers Field

A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29.

By Tucker Allen Covey
May 30, 2022 04:24 PM
Memorial Day Events
A flag hoisted above on a Rochester Fire Department ladder truck during the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Members of the color guard for the veterans of foreign wars post 1215 in Rochester assist fellow member Jim Kelzenberg with his parade belt ahead of the Memorial Day ceremonies held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A member of Marine Corps League THOR Detachment #606 prepares to walk in the parade to the Memorial Day ceremony at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Members of the 2022 Lourdes High School Marching Band listen to a parent who assists the band with set up for the Memorial Day ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Lourdes High School sophomore Lily Urban dons her hat before marching along George Gibbs Drive to the monuments at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial for Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Lourdes alumni Anna Nations (right) helps keep the Lourdes High School Marching Band hydrated before they march to a ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet
Memorial Day Events
Members of the 2022 Lourdes High School Marching Band make their way to the Memorial Day ceremony at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Members of the 2022 Lourdes High School Marching Band make their way to the Memorial Day ceremony at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Flowers lay upon the names of soldiers at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial during the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band stand at attention ahead of the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Attendees of the Memorial Day ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial stand for the nation anthem on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Geoff Shields (right), a Veterans of Foreign Wars 1215 Rochester member, listens to the Memorial Day ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022. Shields delivered Rabbi Roland Gittelsohn's Eulogy, "The Purest Democracy," at the ceremony.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A member of the Marine Corps League THOR Detachment #606 stands with his flag at the Memorial Day ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Rochester Veterans Memorial president Joe P. Brown, Sr salutes the color guard during the advance of the colors at the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Members of the Rochester Fire Department Color Guard advance their colors at the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Members of the Rochester Police Department Honor Guard advance their colors at the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Members of the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service advance their colors at the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Midwest Bible Baptist Church Pastor Caleb Hanson delivers the invocation at the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A member of the POW/MIA Riders Association waits for the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Minnesota POW/MIA Riders Association member Ethan Snyder conducts the POW/MIA table ceremony during the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Members of the Children of the American Revolution conduct the pledge of allegiance during the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A Korean War Veteran salutes during the Pledge of Allegiance during the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A woman and her daughters, flanked by VWF members watch the Memorial Day ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Attendees bow their heads during the benediction prayer given by Midwest Bible Baptist Church Pastor Caleb Hanson during the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Members of the Marine Corps League THOR Detachment #606 conduct a three-volley salute to close the Memorial Day ceremony held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
VWF 1215 members stand at attention while a woman throws a wreath into the river off of Center Street Bridge in honor of naval veterans buried at sea on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A wreath thrown from Center Street Bridge in honor of naval veterans buried at sea floats in the river on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
VWF 1215 members fire a three-volley salute on Center Street Bridge in honor of naval veterans buried at sea on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
An Olmstead County Sheriff Deputy play Taps on Center Street Bridge while another deputy echoes in honor of naval veterans buried at sea on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Marine Corps League THOR Detachment #606 Commandant Vince Reynolds leads the color guard off of Center Street Bridge after a ceremony honoring naval veterans buried at sea on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A member of the Marine Corps League THOR Detachment #606 carries his rifle after taking part in a ceremony at Center Street Bridge honoring naval veterans buried at sea on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A VWF 1215 member picks up spent casings after a three-volley salute on Center Street Bridge after a ceremony honoring naval veterans buried at sea on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGMEMORIAL DAYVETERANSROCHESTER
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
