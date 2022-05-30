Photos: Memorial Day Ceremony at Soldiers Field
A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Breaking News
Joel Bigelow died following a crash on his motorcycle near Wasioja, Minn., on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was 68.
Exclusive
Storm damage repairs to roofs backlogged for summer. What homeowners should know to avoid being hustled
Backlogs and supply shortages are everywhere these days, and nowhere more apparent than the roof repair industry, where homeowners are waiting four to six weeks for repairs.
Hundreds attended the first public memorial and ceremony at the cemetery since 2019 on Sunday.
Runners took part in the Med City Marathon on May 29, 2022 in Rochester.