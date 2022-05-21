SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022

Tim Walz accepted his party’s endorsement for a second term as governor during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz celebrates with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and their families after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 20, 2022 10:29 PM
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz, his wife Gwen and daughter Hope wait behind the scene during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz gets a thumbs up from his daughter Hope before entering the arena during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz is endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz is endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Siobhan Hellendrung, 9, prepares to introduce her mom, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Siobhan Hellendrung, 9, introduces her mom, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz is endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Kathleen Castrovinci listens to the Gov. Walz speak during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan hugs her daughter Siobhan Hellendrung, 9, after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Hope Walz introduces her father, Gov. Tim Walz during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz wipes a tear as he walks to the podium after being introduced by his daughter, Hope during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan hugs her daughter Siobhan Hellendrung, 9, alongside husband Tom Weber after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
The shoes of Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and her daughter Siobhan Hellendrung, 9, after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan hug after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz high-fives his wive Gwen after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz celebrates with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and their families after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz walks the floor after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
People are rapid tested for COVID before entry into the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
People wait as their rapid COVID tests are processed before entry into the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
People are rapid tested for COVID before entry into the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
The DFL Veterans Caucus prepare for the Presentation of the Colors during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz talks with delegates before the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz stands behind the flags as they prepare for the Presentation of the Colors during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz salutes during the Presentation of the Colors during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Philip Hein of Steele County recites the Pledge of Allegiance during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz salutes during the Presentation of the Colors during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz and Trista MatasCastillo salute during the Presentation of the Colors during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Walz speaks with Veterans during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Walz poses for a photo with a John Swanson of Rochester from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Walz speaks with Veterans during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Ken Martin Chairperson of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party welcomes delegates during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton welcomes delegates during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Andre Crockett leads a prayer during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Steve Simon, Secretary of State, speaks with delegates during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is introduced during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces clean scans for breast cancer during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Steve Simon, Secretary of State, speaks with delegates during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Julie Blaha, Minnesota State Auditor, is endorsed via video call during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Blaha couldn’t attend the convention due to having COVID.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Julie Blaha, Minnesota State Auditor, is endorsed via video call during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Blaha couldn’t attend the convention due to having COVID.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Julie Blaha, Minnesota State Auditor, is endorsed via video call during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Blaha couldn’t attend the convention due to having COVID.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
The Minnesota DFL State Convention is held on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
