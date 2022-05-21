Photos: Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022
Tim Walz accepted his party’s endorsement for a second term as governor during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
The call to defend abortion rights animates the DFL convention Friday night in Rochester.
Business owner says he wants to serve rural residents of the county.
Nearly every spot on the ballot has a candidate with 10 more days to file.
