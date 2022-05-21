Photos: Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022

Members Only Business

On Thursday, Mayo Clinic posted an unaudited consolidated financial report from the first quarter on the Electronic Municipal Market Access website. The report showed revenue was up 6.9% over the same quarter in 2021, when Mayo Clinic reported $3.67 billion in revenue. However, the operating margin for Q1 2022 is 3.6%, which is well below the 6.6% margin that Mayo Clinic posted in the first quarter of 2021.