News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 21, 2022

Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon accepted their party's endorsement for a second term during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

By Traci Westcott
May 21, 2022 02:51 PM
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison jumps on stage after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison addresses the convention after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison waits behind the scenes before his speech after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison runs through the floor after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks to delegates after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison addresses the convention after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Janet Nelson of Duluth listens during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison addresses the convention after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
State Senate candidate Aleta Borrud speaks during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
State Senate candidate Aleta Borrud speaks during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
United States Sen. Tina Smith speaks during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
United States Rep. Angie Craig speaks during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
United States Rep. Angie Craig speaks during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks with delegate Frank Sachs during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
United States Rep. Angie Craig speaks during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison addresses the convention after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Minnesota State Rep. Jennifer Schultz mingles with the crowd before a photo during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
People cheer for Minnesota State Rep. Jennifer Schultz during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Secretary of State Steve Simon gets a kiss from his wife Leia Christoffer Simon as they wait to go on stage during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Secretary of State Steve Simon is endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Secretary of State Steve Simon kisses his daughter Hannah alongside his wife Leia Christoffer Simon after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Secretary of State Steve Simon gives an endorsement speech during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Secretary of State Steve Simon gives an endorsement speech during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Secretary of State Steve Simon becomes emotional during his endorsement speech during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Hannah reaches for her dad, Secretary of State Steve Simon's hand, as he becomes emotional during his endorsement speech during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Hannah looks up to her dad, Secretary of State Steve Simon's hand, as he gives his endorsement speech during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota DFL State Convention
Secretary of State Steve Simon hugs a delegate after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
