SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Minnesota State Republican Convention

The Minnesota State Republican Convention was held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen speaks after being endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 14, 2022 07:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen speaks after being endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen enters the stage to be endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen gestures towards Mike Murphy after being endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen speaks after being endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, and Mike Murphy embrace after Jensen is endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Delegates cheer after Scott Jensen received 65.12 percent of votes to be endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Delegates react to the vote putting Jensen in the lead during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Delegates react to the vote putting Jensen in the lead during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen hugs a delegate during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Matt Birk, foreground talks with delegates as Scott Jensen hugs a delegate during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen candidate for governor is greeted by delegates during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy talks with delegates after conceding during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy shows a text message after endorsing Scott Jensen during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy talks with delegates after conceding during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy concedes and endorses Scott Jensen for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy concedes, center, and endorses Scott Jensen for governor and Matt Birk for lieutenant governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy concedes and endorses Scott Jensen for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen speaks after being endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
A prayer is said before the the Minnesota State Republican Convention kicks off on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
The national anthem is sang during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Ruth Benidt of Olmsted County joins in a prayer before the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Cicely Davis, candidate for Congress, sings the national anthem as she takes the stage to speak during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Henry, 10, watches behind the scenes before candidate Scott Jensen is introduced alongside Matt Birk during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen, candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen, candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
People from Senate District 35 cheer during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
John Gifford of Olmsted County recites the Pledge of Allegiance during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Neil Shaw, candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Neil Shah, candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Neil Shaw, candidate for governor, exits the stage after speaking during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Michael Steiner of Otsego uses a monocular to view that stage during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Paul Gazelka, candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Paul Gazelka, candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy, candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
A Mike Murphy campaigner cheers on stage as Mike Murphy speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy, candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kendall Qualls candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kendall Qualls candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kendall Qualls candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kendall Qualls candidate for governor, speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jenses, candidate for Governor, speaks to his team during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jenses, candidate for Governor, hugs delegate Fred Anderson during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Murphy, candidate for governor, shakes hands with delegates on the floor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kendall Qualls, candidate for governor, speaks with Michael Hoeschen of Richfield during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGREPUBLICAN PARTYROCHESTER
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jill Abahsain 004
Breaking News
Minnesota
7th District DFL endorses Jill Abahsain in bid to regain Congressional seat
Delegates to the House Seventh District Congressional convention in Willmar endorsed Jill Abahsain of Sauk Centre in their bid to unseat first-term incumbent Republican Michelle Fischbach
May 14, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
05-17 deer in the park kk.jpg
Local
Archery hunt in Rochester parks proposed to control deer
City Council will hear the details of the proposed plan during Monday's meeting.
May 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
SEMVA Cormack Gallas.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
As downtown art gallery closes, artists visualize a future
The Southeast Minnesota Visual Artists Art Gallery will close May 21.
May 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Local
Photos: Minnesota State Republican Convention on May 13, 2022
Thousands attended day one of the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
May 13, 2022 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott