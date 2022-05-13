SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Photos: Minnesota State Republican Convention on May 13, 2022

Thousands attended day one of the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Minnesota State Republican Convention
Thousands attend the Minnesota State Republican Convention Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 13, 2022 06:27 PM
Minnesota State Republican Convention
The Minnesota State Republican Convention is held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
The Minnesota State Republican Convention is held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Centerl in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kim Crockett speaks after being endorsed for Secretary of State during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kim Crockett speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kim Crockett speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Ryan Wilson, candidate for State Auditor waves towards the crowd after being endorsed during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Ryan Wilson, candidate for State Auditor speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Ryan Wilson, candidate for State Auditor speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Thousands attend the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kim Crockett speaks during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
The Minnesota State Republican Convention is held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Mike Lindell takes a selfie during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Kelly Jahner-Byrne withdraws during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Senator Carla Nelson talks with a delegate during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Thousands attend the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Douglas DeRoos of Lake City observes during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Senator David J. Osmek and convention co-chair speaks at the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota State Republican Convention
The Minnesota State Republican Convention is held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Civic Centerl in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
