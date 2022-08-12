SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Photos: Mower County Fair on Aug. 12, 2022

The Mower County Fair runs through August 14, 2022, in Austin.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
August 12, 2022 04:37 PM
Mower County Fair
People ride the YoYo swings during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
People start arriving at the fair after morning showers on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Aiden Vogt, 5, of Rose Creek dances during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Aiden Vogt, 5, of Rose Creek holds onto his pitchfork as a neighbor tries to borrow it during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
A young 4-h'er leans in on her calf during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Mower County Fair
Halle Jax, 5, of Rose Creek leans on a calf during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Halle Jax, 5, of Rose Creek plays with a windmill during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Mower County Fair
The poulty barn during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Lincoln Lunning, 12, of Le Roy, plays catch with George Prescott, 11, of Adams, during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Octabrian Pitchford, 7, and his brother Demariae Mattson, 10, of Austin play in the corn bin during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
4-h'ers and campers play baseball near their campsite during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Eva Whiste of Brownsdale holds her cousin Hannah Lange, 6, alongside Emma Lange, 8, during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Brekken Koenigs, 12, of Rose Creek, plays baseball during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Hannah Lange, 6, of Austin, climbs on her sister Emma Lange, 8, and cousin Eva Whiste of Brownsdale during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Emma Lange, 8, sits on her cousin Eva Whiste of Brownsdale alongside her sister Hannah Lange, 6, during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Kids ride the YoYo swings during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Mower County Fair
Jameson McNeely, 8, leads his pig into the barn during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
James Read, 3, of Austin, feeds the cows in the Dairy Barn during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Mower County Fair
A child rides the ferris wheel during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
People ride the bumper cars during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Adam Fishel of Austin works on carving a piece with a chainsaw during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Finished pieces by Adam Fishel of Austin during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Jameson McNeely, 8, leads his pig during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
A person moves hay in the dairy farm during the Mower County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
