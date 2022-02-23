SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: 'My dream has come true': Lincoln custodian celebrated after receiving citizenship

Munir Zukanovic was surprised by Lincoln K-8 students and staff to celebrate his citizenship Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. Zukanovic came to the United States 22 years ago from Bosnia and passed his citizenship test last week.

Munir Zukanovic
Munir Zukanovic is greeted by Lincoln students and staff to celebrate his citizenship Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. Zukanovic came to the United States 22 years ago from Bosnia. "After 22 years, my dream has come true," Zukanovic said with tears in his eyes. "Luckiest day of my life."
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 23, 2022 04:53 PM
Munir Zukanovic
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Principal Jim Sonju pages custodian Munir Zukanovic to come to his office before a surprise parade thrown by the school in celebration of Zukanovic passing his citizenship test Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. He is hardworking, easy-going, caring," Sonju said of Zukanovic. "He knows this country so well. He loves this country."
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Munir Zukanovic receives a gift from Lincoln principal Jim Sonju to celebrate his citizenship Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. Zukanovic came to the United States 22 years ago from Bosnia. "After 22 years, my dream has come true," Zukanovic said with tears in his eyes. "Luckiest day of my life."
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Lincoln students congregate in the hallways to greet their custodian, Munir Zukanovic, to celebrate his citizenship Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. Zukanovic came to the United States 22 years ago from Bosnia. "After 22 years, my dream has come true," Zukanovic said with tears in his eyes. "Luckiest day of my life."
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Lincoln students congregate in the hallways to greet their custodian, Munir Zukanovic, to celebrate his citizenship Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. Zukanovic came to the United States 22 years ago from Bosnia. "After 22 years, my dream has come true," Zukanovic said with tears in his eyes. "Luckiest day of my life."
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
Munir Zukanovic receives a sign from Lincoln students to celebrate his citizenship Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. Zukanovic came to the United States 22 years ago from Bosnia. "After 22 years, my dream has come true," Zukanovic said with tears in his eyes. "Luckiest day of my life."
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Munir Zukanovic
A cake is pictured to celebrate Munir Zukanovic after passing his citizen test last week Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. "After 22 years, my dream has come true," Zukanovic said with tears in his eyes. "Luckiest day of my life."
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

