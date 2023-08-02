Photos: Night to Unite on Aug. 1, 2023

Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, took place at numerous locations across Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Daitaevious, 8, watches as his cotton candy mound continues to grow during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Kent Larson plays the accordion during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
Jim Bahler sports a hat shaped like a can of Spam during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. The theme at the church is “Hats Off to You,” and attendees are encouraged to wear silly hats.
Layah, 10, watches as Sara Bedir makes her cotton candy during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
From left: William, 9, Elijah, 7, and Michael, 11, eat their Italian shaved ice on the playground during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Chris Fordham, a School Resource Officer at Phoenix Academy, loads a grill full of hot dogs during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
The Rev. Byron Meline sports a Dr. Seuss-styled hat during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. The theme at the church is “Hats Off to You,” and attendees are encouraged to wear silly hats.
Karson, 8, watches as Sara Bedir makes his cotton candy during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Carter Swanson, 11, eats his plate of food while wearing a pile of hats during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. The theme at the church is “Hats Off to You,” and attendees are encouraged to wear silly hats.
Children take turns throwing baseballs and softballs at a target for a dunk tank during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Kelsey and Brandon Nelsen sit with their 5-month-old son Brayden, left, and daughter Kylie, 3, right, in the grass during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
A line of people fill their plates with food during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.