Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Photos: Night to Unite on Aug. 1, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 8:47 PM

Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, took place at numerous locations across Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

080123-Night to Unite
Daitaevious, 8, watches as his cotton candy mound continues to grow during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
Kent Larson plays the accordion during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
Jim Bahler sports a hat shaped like a can of Spam during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. The theme at the church is “Hats Off to You,” and attendees are encouraged to wear silly hats.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
Layah, 10, watches as Sara Bedir makes her cotton candy during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
From left: William, 9, Elijah, 7, and Michael, 11, eat their Italian shaved ice on the playground during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
Chris Fordham, a School Resource Officer at Phoenix Academy, loads a grill full of hot dogs during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
The Rev. Byron Meline sports a Dr. Seuss-styled hat during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. The theme at the church is “Hats Off to You,” and attendees are encouraged to wear silly hats.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
Karson, 8, watches as Sara Bedir makes his cotton candy during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
Carter Swanson, 11, eats his plate of food while wearing a pile of hats during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. The theme at the church is “Hats Off to You,” and attendees are encouraged to wear silly hats.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
Children take turns throwing baseballs and softballs at a target for a dunk tank during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
Kelsey and Brandon Nelsen sit with their 5-month-old son Brayden, left, and daughter Kylie, 3, right, in the grass during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
080123-Night to Unite
A line of people fill their plates with food during Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_7699.JPG
Local
Voters to decide on $10 million a year request from Rochester Public Schools
1h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
51ef7bfbd39131531f55f371bbb8d57f.jpg
Health
Sister Lauren Weinandt, Mayo Clinic's longest-serving staff member, dies at age 101
6h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
072523-Allie K and Allison R Portrait
Members Only
Business
Duo brings yoga to a field of flowers near Mazeppa
7h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


08231ec619374293c00d7e8834a14e14.jpg
Local
Olmsted County pauses action on cannabis
9h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Members Only
Local
Minnesota GOP still owes Mayo Civic Center $16K, underscoring party's money problems as 2024 election looms
9h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
7B3499BE-C08A-487F-8BEF-DE527DD4047D_1_105_c.jpeg
Members Only
Health
Memorial blood drive honors Austin woman
11h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Larry Eddie Konah
Local
Sex trafficking charges filed in Olmsted County against previously convicted Instagram influencer
11h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson