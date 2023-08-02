Photos: Night to Unite on Aug. 1, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Night to Unite, a nationwide event to bring communities closer together, took place at numerous locations across Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

