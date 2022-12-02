SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Northern Lights Festival at the Mayo Civic Center

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 01, 2022 06:04 PM
See a preview of the Northern Lights Festival at the Mayo Civic Center. The festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. The hours for the event are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Northern Lights Festival
Volunteer Mitch Probert works on installing one of the light fixtures that will be on display as part of the Northern Lights Festival on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. The hours for the event are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Northern Lights Festival
Light fixtures that will be on display as part of the Northern Lights Festival on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. The hours for the event are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Northern Lights Festival
Light fixtures that will be on display as part of the Northern Lights Festival on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. The hours for the event are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Northern Lights Festival
Mitch Reaume, organizer of the Northern Lights Festival, is silhouetted by one of the light displays while working to install another on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Northern Lights Festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. The hours for the event are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Northern Lights Festival
Light fixtures that will be on display as part of the Northern Lights Festival on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. The hours for the event are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
