Photos: Northern Lights Festival at the Mayo Civic Center

See a preview of the Northern Lights Festival at the Mayo Civic Center. The festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. The hours for the event are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Plans are moving forward to open a Uni Uni bubble tea franchise at 1227 Second St. SW., across Second Street from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital. It’s expected to open in 2023, possibly as early as February.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says he's stepping away due to private medical issues. An investigation into Sandvik by the county into him allegedly being intoxicated at work was started earlier this month.