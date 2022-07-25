SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Photos: Olmsted County Fair 2022

The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31 at Graham Park in Rochester.

Olmsted County Fair
Emily Mellgren, left, and Roger Mellgren, 6, of Zumbro Falls, unload their calves while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
July 25, 2022 03:31 PM
Olmsted County Fair
Games are set up while preparing for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
The ferris wheel is assembled while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Emily Mellgren, left, and Roger Mellgren, 6, of Zumbro Falls, unload their calves while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Dulce Castillo washes a vendor truck while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Cattle are washed while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Baxton Roeder, 11, of Stewartville, washes his Red Angus while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
Juliana Sheehan fills a bucket of water for her cow while setting up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair
A person rides a horse as barns are set up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester. The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
