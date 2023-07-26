Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Olmsted County Fair 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 1:06 AM

The Olmsted County Fair runs July 24-30 at Graham Park in Rochester.

072523-Olmsted County Fair
Fairgoers are spun around on a ride on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Adison Kolhoff leads her llama Mars during the Olmsted County Fair 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume showing on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester. Kolhoff is dressed as Barbie and Mars is dressed as Ken driving a car.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Danny Hays, right, comforts his son Kaiden, 7, left, while spinning around on an intense ride on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
David Rauh, 12, holds onto Nelson the alpaca before the Olmsted County Fair 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume showing on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Maylee Smith, 16, left, poses for the camera while riding in a swing with Lilly Jost, 16, right, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Nora Gove, 10, left, is smushed against the wall of the seat as Cecile Coles, 8, middle, and Maya Gove, 7, right, laugh as they try to pull their way back to their original positions on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Fairgoers hold hands while spinning around on an intense ride on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Eivee Stier, 10, left, presents a recently hatched chick in the Miracle of Birth Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Fairgoers are spun around on a ride on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Fairgoers spin around on a swing ride on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Aurora Ogbonna, 13, dressed as a bee, leads Reese the alpaca, dressed as a beekeeper, back to the alpaca pens after the 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume showing on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Fairgoers are spun around on a ride on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Kiara Rauh, 10, leads Giselle the alpaca onto the showing floor during the Olmsted County Fair 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume showing on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester. Rauh is dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and Giselle is dressed as the grandmother.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072523-Olmsted County Fair
Mars the llama, dressed as Ken driving a car, poses for the camera as Adison Kolhoff, dressed as Barbie, holds onto Mars’ lead during the Olmsted County Fair 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume showing on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
