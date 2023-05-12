Photos: Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The 51st Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Flea Market kicked off on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, and runs through Sunday at Graham Park in Rochester.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.