Photos: Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023

The 51st Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Flea Market kicked off on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, and runs through Sunday at Graham Park in Rochester.
Randy Hallenbeck, who lives in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, gets his booth set up during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester. "That's the elixir. Once you start doing these shows, you're hooked," Hallenbeck said of the characters you meet at antique shows.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Attendees make their way through the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Tim Wagner, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, browses the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester. Wagner said he was looking for a Wagner #6 cast iron pan from 1906-1910. "I've been coming here for years," he said of the show adding that it made for a good day of entertainment.
Roadie, a 5-month-old French bulldog, hangs out with Cindy Cassen at their booth during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Mike Zupfer, of Cleveland, Minnesota, wipes the off the glass over a framed poster at his booth during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
An M&M figurine is on display at one of the booths during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Jesse Pearson works on getting his booth set up during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Roadie, a 5-month-old French bulldog, hangs out during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
An assortment of belt buckles, among other things, is on display during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
A mounted white-tailed deer mount is among the items found during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Sandy Stewart and Joe Breidel, of Minneapolis, look over some jewelry during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
A toy giraffe appearas to look over attendees during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
