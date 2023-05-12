99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Photos: Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Today at 1:35 PM

The 51st Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Flea Market kicked off on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, and runs through Sunday at Graham Park in Rochester.

Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Randy Hallenbeck, who lives in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, gets his booth set up during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester. "That's the elixir. Once you start doing these shows, you're hooked," Hallenbeck said of the characters you meet at antique shows.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Attendees make their way through the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Tim Wagner, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, browses the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester. Wagner said he was looking for a Wagner #6 cast iron pan from 1906-1910. "I've been coming here for years," he said of the show adding that it made for a good day of entertainment.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Roadie, a 5-month-old French bulldog, hangs out with Cindy Cassen at their booth during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Mike Zupfer, of Cleveland, Minnesota, wipes the off the glass over a framed poster at his booth during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Attendees make their way through the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Attendees make their way through the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
An M&M figurine is on display at one of the booths during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Attendees make their way through the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Jesse Pearson works on getting his booth set up during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Roadie, a 5-month-old French bulldog, hangs out during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
An assortment of belt buckles, among other things, is on display during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
A mounted white-tailed deer mount is among the items found during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Sandy Stewart and Joe Breidel, of Minneapolis, look over some jewelry during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
A toy giraffe appearas to look over attendees during the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
