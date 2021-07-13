SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: Opposition to critical race theory, masks at School Board meeting

A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the the public comment portion of a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester.

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-00280.jpg
Audience members cheer and wave signs during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
July 13, 2021 06:38 PM
071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-00430.jpg
Audience members pray after public comments were concluded during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-02676.jpg
Julie Kisgen-Reed speaks to the Rochester Public Schools School Board after public comments were concluded during a meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-02450.jpg
Jean Marvin, chair of the Rochester Public Schools School Board, speaks during a meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-00338.jpg
Audience members cheer and wave signs during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-02645.jpg
A speaker who preferred to be identified as a private citizen reads from a piece of paper inside a copy of Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat" with a Land O'Lakes lowfat cottage cheese cover taped to the back during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-00196.jpg
Tom Blondell helps hand out chairs as the room begins to fill ahead of a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-00391.jpg
A speaker who preferred to be identified as a private citizen gestures toward the applauding audience after speaking during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-02457.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel looks on during a School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-00216.jpg
Audience members gather ahead of a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-02546.jpg
Carl-Eric Gentes, an associate pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, gets up to speak in support of critical race theory during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-02478.jpg
Audience members look on during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

071321-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-OPPOSITION-00243.jpg
Audience members stand on their own and recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

