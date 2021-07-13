Photos: Opposition to critical race theory, masks at School Board meeting

A speaker who preferred to be identified as a private citizen reads from a piece of paper inside a copy of Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat" with a Land O'Lakes lowfat cottage cheese cover taped to the back during a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. A group of people opposed to critical race theory and masking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 filled the audience during the public comment portion of the meeting. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)